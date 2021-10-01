October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrate a second quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Monday, August 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packers Vs Lions 0331 092021wag

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrate a second quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Monday, August 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packers Vs Lions 0331 092021wag

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) play at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. Steelers

Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh

Packers vs Steelers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Packers

-6.5

45.5

Green Bay and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Packers score just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers allow (22.0).
  • The Packers rack up 301.7 yards per game, 53.0 fewer yards than the 354.7 the Steelers give up per matchup.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (2) this season.
  • This year the Steelers average 11.0 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Packers surrender (27.7).
  • The Steelers rack up just 13.0 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers allow per matchup (321.3).
  • This year the Steelers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Packers have takeaways (4).

Packers Impact Players

  • This year Aaron Rodgers has 649 passing yards (216.3 yards per game) while going 60-for-88 (68.2%) and throwing six touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Aaron Jones has taken 41 attempts for a team-leading 158 rushing yards (52.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He's also caught 10 passes for 75 yards with three touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
  • Davante Adams has been targeted 34 times and has 25 catches, leading his team with 309 yards (103.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Preston Smith has registered a team-leading 1.0 sack, while adding 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.
  • De'Vondre Campbell leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 30 tackles and one interception over the current campaign.

Packers Injuries: Kenny Clark: Questionable (Groin), Za'Darius Smith: Questionable (Ankle), Tyler Ervin: Questionable (Wrist), Davante Adams: Questionable (Hamstring), Jaire Alexander: Questionable (Hand), Rashan Gary: Questionable (Ankle), Allen Lazard: Out (Core), Corey Linsley: Questionable (Groin), Josiah Deguara: Questionable (Ankle), Marcedes Lewis: Doubtful (Knee), J.K. Scott: Questionable (Illness), Christian Kirksey: Out (Pectoral)

Steelers Impact Players

  • Ben Roethlisberger has 801 passing yards (267.0 per game) with a 63.8% completion percentage (83-for-130), throwing for three touchdowns with three interceptions.
  • Najee Harris has ran for a team-leading 123 yards on 40 carries (41.0 yards per game). He also averages 49.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for a team-high 149 yards and one touchdown.
  • T.J. Watt has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.
  • Joe Schobert's 21 tackles make him the team's top tackler.
  • This season Terrell Edmunds leads the team with one interception and has added 16 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

Steelers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16846858
High School Football

How to Watch Old Town at Hampden

7 minutes ago
USATSI_16846362
High School Football

How to Watch Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio)

7 minutes ago
Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Mets vs. Braves

7 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
MLB

How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Nationals

7 minutes ago
USATSI_16086627
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Devils

7 minutes ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in NCAA Women's College Volleyball

7 minutes ago
USATSI_13395076
NCAA Football

How to Watch Penn Quakers vs. Dartmouth Big Green

7 minutes ago
Miami Marlins Lewis Brinson
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Marlins

12 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Youngstown State Penguins running back Christian Turner (20) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

54 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy