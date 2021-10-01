Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrate a second quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Monday, August 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packers Vs Lions 0331 092021wag

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) play at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. Steelers

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lambeau Field

Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total Packers -6.5 45.5

Green Bay and Pittsburgh Stats

The Packers score just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers allow (22.0).

The Packers rack up 301.7 yards per game, 53.0 fewer yards than the 354.7 the Steelers give up per matchup.

The Packers have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

This year the Steelers average 11.0 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Packers surrender (27.7).

The Steelers rack up just 13.0 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers allow per matchup (321.3).

This year the Steelers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Packers have takeaways (4).

Packers Impact Players

This year Aaron Rodgers has 649 passing yards (216.3 yards per game) while going 60-for-88 (68.2%) and throwing six touchdowns with two interceptions.

Aaron Jones has taken 41 attempts for a team-leading 158 rushing yards (52.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He's also caught 10 passes for 75 yards with three touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Davante Adams has been targeted 34 times and has 25 catches, leading his team with 309 yards (103.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Preston Smith has registered a team-leading 1.0 sack, while adding 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.

De'Vondre Campbell leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 30 tackles and one interception over the current campaign.

Packers Injuries: Kenny Clark: Questionable (Groin), Za'Darius Smith: Questionable (Ankle), Tyler Ervin: Questionable (Wrist), Davante Adams: Questionable (Hamstring), Jaire Alexander: Questionable (Hand), Rashan Gary: Questionable (Ankle), Allen Lazard: Out (Core), Corey Linsley: Questionable (Groin), Josiah Deguara: Questionable (Ankle), Marcedes Lewis: Doubtful (Knee), J.K. Scott: Questionable (Illness), Christian Kirksey: Out (Pectoral)

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has 801 passing yards (267.0 per game) with a 63.8% completion percentage (83-for-130), throwing for three touchdowns with three interceptions.

Najee Harris has ran for a team-leading 123 yards on 40 carries (41.0 yards per game). He also averages 49.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for a team-high 149 yards and one touchdown.

T.J. Watt has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.

Joe Schobert's 21 tackles make him the team's top tackler.

This season Terrell Edmunds leads the team with one interception and has added 16 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

Steelers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

