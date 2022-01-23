How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (10-7) go on the road to meet the Green Bay Packers (13-4) at Lambeau Field on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. 49ers

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field

Betting Information for Green Bay vs. San Francisco

Favorite Spread Total Packers -5 47.5

Green Bay and San Francisco Stats

The Packers average 26.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the 49ers allow per outing (21.5).

The Packers rack up 365.6 yards per game, 55.6 more yards than the 310.0 the 49ers give up per contest.

The Packers have 13 giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 20 takeaways.

The 49ers average 3.3 more points per game (25.1) than the Packers surrender (21.8).

The 49ers rack up 47.5 more yards per game (375.7) than the Packers give up (328.2).

The 49ers have turned the ball over 24 times, two fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Packers Impact Players

This season Aaron Rodgers has 4,115 passing yards (242.1 yards per game) while going 366-for-531 (68.9%) and connecting on 37 touchdowns with four interceptions.

A.J. Dillon has run for a team-high 803 yards (47.2 YPG) and scored five touchdowns. He also averages 18.4 receiving yards, grabbing 34 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Davante Adams has racked up 123 receptions for 1,553 yards, best on his team, and 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 169 times, and averages 91.4 receiving yards per game.

This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 46 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has totaled 145 tackles, 6.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.

This season Rasul Douglas leads the team with five interceptions and has added 52 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 13 passes defended.

Packers Injuries: Montravius Adams: Questionable (Toe), Lucas Patrick: Questionable (Shoulder), Equanimeous St. Brown: Out (Knee), Kenny Clark: Out (Groin), Raven Greene: Questionable (Quadricep), Randy Ramsey: Out (Groin), Lane Taylor: Out (Knee), Josiah Deguara: Questionable (Shin), Billy Turner: Questionable (Knee)

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards while completing 68.3% of his passes, with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (224.1 yards per game).

Elijah Mitchell has churned out a team-best 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has collected a team-leading 15.5 sacks, while adding 21.0 TFL and 52 tackles.

Fred Warner's 137 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 75 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

49ers Injuries: George Kittle: Out (Knee), Dee Ford: Questionable (Neck), Jason Verrett: Out (Hamstring)

