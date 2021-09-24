Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

September 24, 2021
How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Packers

San Francisco and Green Bay Stats

  • Last year, the 49ers averaged just 0.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Packers allowed (23.1).
  • The 49ers racked up 370.1 yards per game last season, 36.1 more yards than the 334 the Packers gave up per outing.
  • The 49ers turned the ball over 13 more times (31 total) than the Packers forced a turnover (18) last year.
  • Last season the Packers racked up 7.4 more points per game (31.8) than the 49ers surrendered (24.4).
  • The Packers averaged 74.6 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers gave up per contest (314.4) last season.
  • The Packers had 11 giveaways last season, while the 49ers had 20 takeaways.

49ers Impact Players

  • Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 1,096 yards last season (137 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (94-for-140), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • JaMycal Hasty ran for 148 yards on 39 attempts (18.5 yards per game) and scored one touchdown a season ago.
  • Samson Ebukam put together an impressive stat line of 4.5 sacks, three TFL and 27 tackles last year.
  • Fred Warner's 2020 campaign saw him total 125 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.
  • Last season, Dre Kirkpatrick hauled in three interceptions and added 56 tackles and seven passes defended.

49ers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Josh Norman

CB

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Emmanuel Moseley

CB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Javon Kinlaw

DT

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Kevin Givens

DT

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Arik Armstead

DE

Adductor

Did Not Participate In Practice

Trey Sermon

RB

Concussion

Limited Participation In Practice

Elijah Mitchell

RB

Shoulder

Did Not Participate In Practice

Packers Impact Players

  • Aaron Rodgers threw for 4,299 yards while completing 70.7% of his passes last season, with 48 touchdowns and five interceptions (268.7 yards per game).
  • Aaron Jones picked up 1,104 rushing yards (69 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. He also added 47 catches for 355 yards with two receiving TDs.
  • Last season Davante Adams hauled in 115 passes for 1,374 yards (85.9 per game) and 18 touchdowns.
  • Last season Rashan Gary totaled five sacks, five TFL and 35 tackles.
  • Over the course of his 2020 campaign, De'Vondre Campbell totaled 99 tackles, seven TFL, and two sacks.
  • Darnell Savage Jr. picked off four passes while adding 75 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended a season ago.

Packers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Marcedes Lewis

TE

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Dominique Dafney

TE

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

Chandon Sullivan

CB

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Eric Stokes

CB

Quad

Limited Participation In Practice

Vernon Scott

S

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Darnell Savage Jr.

S

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Josh Myers

OL

Finger

Full Participation In Practice

Tyler Lancaster

DT

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

Elgton Jenkins

OG

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rashan Gary

LB

Elbow

Full Participation In Practice

Josiah Deguara

TE

Concussion

Limited Participation In Practice

49ers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Lions

W 41-33

Away

9/19/2021

Eagles

W 17-11

Away

9/26/2021

Packers

-

Home

10/3/2021

Seahawks

-

Home

10/10/2021

Cardinals

-

Away

10/24/2021

Colts

-

Home

Packers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

New Orleans

L 38-3

Away

9/20/2021

Detroit

W 35-17

Home

9/26/2021

San Francisco

-

Away

10/3/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Home

10/10/2021

Cincinnati

-

Away

10/17/2021

Chicago

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021
