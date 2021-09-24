Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Packers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
San Francisco and Green Bay Stats
- Last year, the 49ers averaged just 0.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Packers allowed (23.1).
- The 49ers racked up 370.1 yards per game last season, 36.1 more yards than the 334 the Packers gave up per outing.
- The 49ers turned the ball over 13 more times (31 total) than the Packers forced a turnover (18) last year.
- Last season the Packers racked up 7.4 more points per game (31.8) than the 49ers surrendered (24.4).
- The Packers averaged 74.6 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers gave up per contest (314.4) last season.
- The Packers had 11 giveaways last season, while the 49ers had 20 takeaways.
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 1,096 yards last season (137 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (94-for-140), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
- JaMycal Hasty ran for 148 yards on 39 attempts (18.5 yards per game) and scored one touchdown a season ago.
- Samson Ebukam put together an impressive stat line of 4.5 sacks, three TFL and 27 tackles last year.
- Fred Warner's 2020 campaign saw him total 125 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.
- Last season, Dre Kirkpatrick hauled in three interceptions and added 56 tackles and seven passes defended.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Josh Norman
CB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Emmanuel Moseley
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Javon Kinlaw
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Kevin Givens
DT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Arik Armstead
DE
Adductor
Did Not Participate In Practice
Trey Sermon
RB
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Elijah Mitchell
RB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers threw for 4,299 yards while completing 70.7% of his passes last season, with 48 touchdowns and five interceptions (268.7 yards per game).
- Aaron Jones picked up 1,104 rushing yards (69 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. He also added 47 catches for 355 yards with two receiving TDs.
- Last season Davante Adams hauled in 115 passes for 1,374 yards (85.9 per game) and 18 touchdowns.
- Last season Rashan Gary totaled five sacks, five TFL and 35 tackles.
- Over the course of his 2020 campaign, De'Vondre Campbell totaled 99 tackles, seven TFL, and two sacks.
- Darnell Savage Jr. picked off four passes while adding 75 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended a season ago.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Marcedes Lewis
TE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dominique Dafney
TE
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Chandon Sullivan
CB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Eric Stokes
CB
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Vernon Scott
S
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Darnell Savage Jr.
S
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Josh Myers
OL
Finger
Full Participation In Practice
Tyler Lancaster
DT
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Elgton Jenkins
OG
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rashan Gary
LB
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Josiah Deguara
TE
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Lions
W 41-33
Away
9/19/2021
Eagles
W 17-11
Away
9/26/2021
Packers
-
Home
10/3/2021
Seahawks
-
Home
10/10/2021
Cardinals
-
Away
10/24/2021
Colts
-
Home
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
New Orleans
L 38-3
Away
9/20/2021
Detroit
W 35-17
Home
9/26/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
10/3/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
10/10/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
10/17/2021
Chicago
-
Away
