Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Packers

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Levi's Stadium

San Francisco and Green Bay Stats

Last year, the 49ers averaged just 0.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Packers allowed (23.1).

The 49ers racked up 370.1 yards per game last season, 36.1 more yards than the 334 the Packers gave up per outing.

The 49ers turned the ball over 13 more times (31 total) than the Packers forced a turnover (18) last year.

Last season the Packers racked up 7.4 more points per game (31.8) than the 49ers surrendered (24.4).

The Packers averaged 74.6 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers gave up per contest (314.4) last season.

The Packers had 11 giveaways last season, while the 49ers had 20 takeaways.

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 1,096 yards last season (137 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (94-for-140), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

JaMycal Hasty ran for 148 yards on 39 attempts (18.5 yards per game) and scored one touchdown a season ago.

Samson Ebukam put together an impressive stat line of 4.5 sacks, three TFL and 27 tackles last year.

Fred Warner's 2020 campaign saw him total 125 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

Last season, Dre Kirkpatrick hauled in three interceptions and added 56 tackles and seven passes defended.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Norman CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Emmanuel Moseley CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Javon Kinlaw DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Kevin Givens DT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Arik Armstead DE Adductor Did Not Participate In Practice Trey Sermon RB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Mitchell RB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers threw for 4,299 yards while completing 70.7% of his passes last season, with 48 touchdowns and five interceptions (268.7 yards per game).

Aaron Jones picked up 1,104 rushing yards (69 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. He also added 47 catches for 355 yards with two receiving TDs.

Last season Davante Adams hauled in 115 passes for 1,374 yards (85.9 per game) and 18 touchdowns.

Last season Rashan Gary totaled five sacks, five TFL and 35 tackles.

Over the course of his 2020 campaign, De'Vondre Campbell totaled 99 tackles, seven TFL, and two sacks.

Darnell Savage Jr. picked off four passes while adding 75 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended a season ago.

Packers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Marcedes Lewis TE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Dominique Dafney TE Hip Limited Participation In Practice Chandon Sullivan CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Eric Stokes CB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Vernon Scott S Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Josh Myers OL Finger Full Participation In Practice Tyler Lancaster DT Back Limited Participation In Practice Elgton Jenkins OG Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Rashan Gary LB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Concussion Limited Participation In Practice

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Lions W 41-33 Away 9/19/2021 Eagles W 17-11 Away 9/26/2021 Packers - Home 10/3/2021 Seahawks - Home 10/10/2021 Cardinals - Away 10/24/2021 Colts - Home

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 New Orleans L 38-3 Away 9/20/2021 Detroit W 35-17 Home 9/26/2021 San Francisco - Away 10/3/2021 Pittsburgh - Home 10/10/2021 Cincinnati - Away 10/17/2021 Chicago - Away

