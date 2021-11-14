Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and offensive tackle Duane Brown (76) walk to the sideline following a series against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Seattle Seahawks (3-5) visit the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 14, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Packers vs. Seahawks

    Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Seattle

    Packers vs Seahawks Betting Information

    Favorite Spread Total

    Packers

    -3

    49

    Green Bay and Seattle Stats

    • The Packers score just 1.0 more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks surrender (21.1).
    • The Packers collect 68.1 fewer yards per game (333.4) than the Seahawks allow per outing (401.5).
    • The Packers have eight giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have eight takeaways.
    • This season the Seahawks score just 2.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Packers surrender (20.0).
    • The Seahawks rack up just 7.2 fewer yards per game (314.0) than the Packers allow (321.2).
    • The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (14).

    Packers Impact Players

    • Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 1,894 yards while completing 67.1% of his passes (173-for-258), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (210.4 yards per game).
    • Aaron Jones has racked up a team-leading 516 rushing yards (57.3 YPG) and tallied three touchdowns. He has tacked on 33 catches for 237 yards (also a team high) with four receiving touchdowns.
    • Davante Adams has 58 receptions for a team-high 786 yards (87.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 28 tackles.
    • De'Vondre Campbell's 82 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Packers Injuries: Vernon Scott: Questionable (Shoulder), Will Redmond: Questionable (Shoulder), John Lovett: Out (Knee), Robert Tonyan: Questionable (Ankle), Darrius Shepherd: Questionable (Shoulder), Rick Wagner: Questionable (Knee), Kevin King: Questionable (Quadricep), Equanimeous St. Brown: Questionable (Knee), Jaire Alexander: Doubtful (Concussion)

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,196 yards while completing 72% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and one interception (149.5 yards per game).
    • Alex Collins has picked up a team-best 304 rushing yards (38.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • D.K. Metcalf has grabbed 39 passes for a team-high 580 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 56 times, and averages 72.5 yards per game.
    • Darrell Taylor has notched a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
    • This season Bobby Wagner has racked up 93 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
    • Quandre Diggs has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 46 tackles and five passes defended.

    Seahawks Injuries: Bryan Mone: Out (Ankle), Penny Hart: Questionable (Knee), Benson Mayowa: Questionable (Ankle), K.J. Wright: Questionable (Ankle), Alton Robinson: Questionable (Illness), Quinton Dunbar: Out (Knee), Ethan Pocic: Out (Concussion), Carlos Hyde: Questionable (Hamstring), Shaquill Griffin: Out (Concussion), Freddie Swain: Questionable (Foot), Chris Carson: Questionable (Foot)

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
