How to Watch Packers vs. Cardinals

Two NFC contenders will collide when the Packers take on the Cardinals in Arizona on Thursday night. The Cardinals are the only team still undefeated.

The 2021 NFL season is already entering Week 8, and quite a few teams have already separated themselves from the pack as potential Super Bowl contenders.

The Packers and the Cardinals are among the upper echelon this season, and on Thursday Night Football this week, they will go head-to-head in Arizona.

How to Watch Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals Today:

Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Taking a closer look at the Packers, they have gone 6-0 since losing in Week 1 to the Saints by a final score of 38-3. In their last outing, they took care of business against the Washington Football Team by a final score of 24-10. Aaron Rodgers led the way for Green Bay with 274 yards through the air and three touchdown passes.

On the other side of the field, the Cardinals are the last undefeated team left in the league at 7-0. They dominated the Texans last week to the tune of a 31-5 final score. Kyler Murray put together another successful performance with 261 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Both of these teams are dealing with injury and availability issues. JJ Watt is likely out for the remainder of the season for the Cardinals, while the Packers will be missing Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling at wide receiver. That bodes well for the Arizona defense despite missing Watt.

Expect to see this game be a very entertaining matchup between two deep and talented teams. Arizona may be favored to win this game, but Green Bay will put up a good fight.

