How to Watch Packers at Ravens

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will face the Ravens, potentially without Lamar Jackson, on Sunday afternoon.

Both of these teams hold the No. 1 spot in their respective conferences.

The Packers are 10-3 and on top of the NFC North. They have pretty much run away with the division and are guaranteed their playoff spot. They are four games ahead of Minnesota and six games ahead of the Bears.

How to Watch Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Ravens are arguably in the lead of the hardest division in football. The AFC North is the only division in the NFL without a losing team in it. They are one game ahead of the 7-6 Browns and Bengals and two games ahead of the 6-6-1 Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers has 3,219 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with only four giveaways this season. Most of them are to Davante Adams who has 90 receptions for 1,204 yards.

Lamar Jackson, a dual-threat quarterback, leads his team in passing yards with 2,882 and rushing yards with 767. He adds 18 total touchdowns. Mark Andrews has 75 receptions for 926 yards.

Green Bay is projected to come away with this win by a favored spread of almost a touchdown (-6.5). The total Over/Under projected points is 43.5 points.

