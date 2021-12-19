How to Watch Packers at Ravens

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will face the Ravens, potentially without Lamar Jackson, on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Both of these teams hold the No. 1 spot in their respective conferences.

    The Packers are 10-3 and on top of the NFC North. They have pretty much run away with the division and are guaranteed their playoff spot. They are four games ahead of Minnesota and six games ahead of the Bears.

    How to Watch Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream the Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Ravens are arguably in the lead of the hardest division in football. The AFC North is the only division in the NFL without a losing team in it. They are one game ahead of the 7-6 Browns and Bengals and two games ahead of the 6-6-1 Steelers.

    Aaron Rodgers has 3,219 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with only four giveaways this season. Most of them are to Davante Adams who has 90 receptions for 1,204 yards.

    Lamar Jackson, a dual-threat quarterback, leads his team in passing yards with 2,882 and rushing yards with 767. He adds 18 total touchdowns. Mark Andrews has 75 receptions for 926 yards.

    Green Bay is projected to come away with this win by a favored spread of almost a touchdown (-6.5). The total Over/Under projected points is 43.5 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17351300
    NFL

    How to Watch Packers at Ravens

    1 minute ago
    Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game on Oct. 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mjs Apc Packers Vs Raiders 0344 102019 Wag
    NFL

    Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17354386
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Rams

    1 minute ago
    Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game on Oct. 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mjs Apc Packers Vs Raiders 0344 102019 Wag
    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) hands the ball off to running back Melvin Gordon III (25) in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    21 minutes ago
    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and the team celebrate the win after an official review of the game-winning touchdown in the overtime period of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-23. San Francisco 49ers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 12
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) dives for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_17348508
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at 49ers

    26 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy