How to Watch Packers vs. Bears

    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Packers travel to Chicago on Sunday for a rivalry game against the Bears.
    Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are looking like one of the NFL's top Super Bowl contenders through the first five weeks of the season. However, the Bears and rookie quarterback Justin Fields are looking to contend for the NFC North title.

    These two teams are set to play a major rivalry game Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

    How to Watch: Packers at Bears

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox (WITI-TV – Milwaukee, WI)

    Live stream Packers at Bears on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After a 38–3 loss in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, the Packers have won four straight. They are coming off of a 25–22 overtime win against the Bengals that was marred by missed kicks on both sides.

    The Bears are 3–2 heading into this matchup. Fields has taken over as the starting quarterback and the defense is clicking. Chicago appears to be the main threat to the Packers in the division race.

    Rodgers has put together another solid campaign, although it hasn't been as good as last year's MVP run so far. He has completed 65.6% of his pass attempts for 1,241 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

    Fields has completed 51.4% of his pass attempts for 458 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Fields has also rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

