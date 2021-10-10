How to Watch Packers vs. Bengals

    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With Week 5 underway, the Green Bay Packers are set for a road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
    Author:

    There are quite a few big matchups to watch this week, but one of the most intriguing will be the Green Bay Packers hitting the road for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Being able to watch Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow face off is reason enough to tune in. 

    How to Watch: Packers at Bengals

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KCBA-Monterray, CA)

    Live stream Packers at Bengals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, both the Packers and Bengals are looking like legitimate contenders in their respective divisions. Green Bay has rebounded beautifully from a brutal Week 1 loss, while the Bengals have looked strong all year long. Both of these teams could end up being serious contenders at the end of the year.

    Rodgers and the Packers are 3-1 heading into this matchup. They lost to the New Orleans Saints 38-3 back in Week 1 but have since defeated the Lions (35-17), 49ers (30-28) and Steelers (27-17). 

    On the other side of the field, the Bengals are also 3-1 with a big statement game on the line. If they beat the Packers, the Bengals will be making it clear to the rest of the NFL that they are a legitimate team to watch. Cincinnati's one loss came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, but it has defeated the Vikings (27-24), Steelers (24-10), and Jaguars (24-21). 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KCBA-Monterray, CA)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

