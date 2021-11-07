The Packers take their seven-game winning streak on the road when they visit Kansas City on Sunday afternoon to take on the Chiefs.

Since losing their first game of the year, the Packers have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. Green Bay has rolled off seven straight wins and Aaron Rodgers is once again looking like one of the best players in the league.

How to Watch Packers at Chiefs Today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KXRM-TV – Colorado Springs, CO)

They are currently tied with the Cardinals and Rams at the top of the NFC after their big win against Arizona last Thursday. The Packers were able to pick up the win despite not having star receiver Devante Adams due to him testing positive for COVID-19.

The Packers will look to extend its winning streak when they travel to Kansas City to take on a Chiefs team that has looked normal this year.

After three straight years of the Chiefs looking like a step above everyone else they are currently a very pedestrian 4-4 on the year and the offense looks just ok.

Patrick Mahomes and company have uncharacteristically struggled at times this year and it happened again on Monday night where they barely slipped by the Giants.

Aaron Rodgers will miss the game due to COVID-19, giving Jordan Love the opportunity to step up for the Packers.

Sunday they will have to be better as they take on a Green Bay offense that has been clicking since that first week. Despite the troubles from the Chiefs this could still be a Super Bowl preview and will be very entertaining.

