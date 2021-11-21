Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Packers and Vikings both go for their second straight win on Sunday when they play in Minnesota.
    Author:

    The Packers got back in the win column on Sunday when they shut out the Seahawks 17-0. The win was Aaron Rodgers's return from being on the COVID-19 list, and he looked rusty from the almost two-week layoff.

    How to Watch Packers at Vikings Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WGEM - Quincy, IL - Hannibal, MO - Keokuk, IA)

    Live stream the Packers at Vikings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sunday he will look to be better when Green Bay takes on its NFC North division rival Minnesota.

    The Vikings were able to snap their two-game losing streak on Sunday when they beat the Chargers 27-20. After getting down early in the second half, Minnesota scored two straight touchdowns to pull out the win.

    The win improved Minnesota's record to 4-5 on the year, and the Vikings will try to get back to .500 with a big home win over the Packers.

    Green Bay is looking to stay at the top of the NFC but will need Rodgers and company to be sharper to beat a Vikings team that has been able to put up points this year.

    This rivalry has produced some great games in recent years, and this should be no different on Sunday afternoon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WGEM - Quincy, IL - Hannibal, MO - Keokuk, IA)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17088838
