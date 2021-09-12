How to Watch Packers at Saints

In a battle between two of last season's top teams, the Green Bay Packers will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

The Saints will be without Drew Brees for the first time since 2006 after the quarterback retired in March. However, they still have plenty of talent to be competitive in this Week 1 matchup against Green Bay. The Packers will look to start the season off on the right foot with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers looking to lead the team to the Super Bowl.

This Week 1 matchup is taking place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. as New Orleans recovers from Hurricane Ida.

Green Bay went 13-3 last season, winning the solid NFC North. The Packers would go on to make a deep postseason push, ultimately losing in the NFC Championship game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

Getting that close last season will be fuel for the team this season, especially with the Rodgers situation. There’s a good chance this is his last year as a Packer as he comes off of an MVP season. Davante Adams was the best receiver in football last season and should be his top target in Week 1 and all season long.

The Saints also had a solid 2020 season, going 12-4 and winning the NFC South, which is perhaps the most competitive division in football. However, they’ll look completely different as Jameis Winston takes over at QB.

Winston last started in 2019 with Tampa Bay, where he finished the season with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He’ll be without his top receiver Sunday in Michael Thomas, who’s set to miss the first few weeks of the season due to injury. This means the new-look offense will lean heavily on Alvin Kamara.

When these teams last played in September 2020, Green Bay came out on top with a 37-30 victory. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 2-0 in Week 1 matchups since taking the team over.

In what could be the last time Rodgers puts on a Packers uniform in a Week 1 matchup, it truly feels like Green Bay is going all-in on winning a Super Bowl this season. With that in mind, the Packers will have a tough test to start the season against the Saints, even if they don’t have a Hall of Fame quarterback under center anymore.

