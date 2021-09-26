How to Watch Packers at 49ers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are set to hit the road for a tough and intriguing matchup against Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers.

The Packers got off to a rough start this season with a 38-3 loss against the Saints in Week 1, but they bounced back with a 35-17 win over the Lions on Monday Night Football last week.

As for the 49ers, they are 2-0 after beating both the Lions and Eagles. On Sunday Night Football, these two teams are set to face off in a big-time NFC showdown.

How to Watch Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC (WKYC- Cleveland-Akron-Canton, OH)

Rodgers may very well be playing in his final season with the Packers. All offseason, there was drama surrounding Green Bay and its future with the reigning NFL MVP. If it is his last year, this could be the team's last chance to make a Super Bowl run for a while.

On the other side of the field, the 49ers faced their own quarterback drama. After selecting Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, many think he will take over for Jimmy Garoppolo at some point this season. However, Garoppolo has played well to start the season.

Taking a closer look, Garoppolo has completed 70.9% of his passes for 503 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He isn't powering the 49ers' offense with huge production, but he has been solid.

For the Packers, Rodgers has completed 67.3% of his pass attempts for 388 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Even after a brutal Week 1 performance, Rodgers is back on track from a numbers perspective. A big game against the 49ers would be another step in the right direction for Green Bay.

This could be one of the most entertaining games of the season.