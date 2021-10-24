    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) talks with head coach Ron Rivera during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) talks with head coach Ron Rivera during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The Green Bay Packers (5-1) head into a matchup with the Washington Football Team (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field on a five-game winning streak. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Packers vs. Washington

    Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Washington

    Packers vs Football Team Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Packers

    -8.5

    47.5

    Green Bay and Washington Stats

    • The Packers rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Football Team allow (31.0).
    • The Packers collect 79.5 fewer yards per game (343.5) than the Football Team allow per matchup (423.0).
    • The Packers have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Football Team have forced (7).
    • The Football Team rack up 22.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Packers give up.
    • The Football Team average 21.2 more yards per game (336.2) than the Packers allow (315.0).
    • The Football Team have nine giveaways this season, while the Packers have nine takeaways.

    Packers Impact Players

    • This year Aaron Rodgers has 1,436 passing yards (239.3 yards per game) while going 124-for-186 (66.7%) and connecting on 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.
    • Aaron Jones has run for a team-leading 385 yards (64.2 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 21 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns.
    • Davante Adams has 46 receptions for a team-high 668 yards (111.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Kenny Clark leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, De'Vondre Campbell has 54 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Packers Injuries: Corey Linsley: Questionable (Back), Aaron Jones: Questionable (Calf), Robert Tonyan: Questionable (Ankle), Darnell Savage: Doubtful (Quadricep), Tyler Lancaster: Out (Shoulder), Kevin King: Doubtful (Quadricep), Preston Smith: Questionable (Shoulder), Montravius Adams: Questionable (Foot), David Bakhtiari: Doubtful (Chest), Tyler Ervin: Out (Wrist)

    Washington Impact Players

    • Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,390 passing yards (231.7 per game), nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has 89 attempts for a team-high 357 rushing yards (59.5 per game) and three touchdowns. He also has 12 catches for 119 receiving yards and one touchdown.
    • Terry McLaurin has been targeted 57 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 428 yards (71.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Jonathan Allen has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 5.0 TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, Cole Holcomb has 58 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Washington Injuries: Geron Christian Sr.: Questionable (Knee), James Smith-Williams: Out (Concussion), Antonio Gandy-Golden: Out (Hamstring), Isaiah Wright: Out (Shoulder), Robert Foster: Out (Not Injury Related), Saahdiq Charles: Out (Knee)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
