Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (6-0) head into a matchup against the Houston Texans (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium on a six-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Texans
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
Arizona and Houston Stats
- This year, the Cardinals put up 3.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Texans give up (28.7).
- The Cardinals average only 11.8 more yards per game (403), than the Texans give up per matchup (391.2).
- This year, the Cardinals have five turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (8).
- The Texans rack up just 2.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Cardinals allow (18.2).
- The Texans collect 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals give up (342.8).
- The Texans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 13 takeaways.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has 1,741 passing yards (290.2 per game) and a 73.8% completion percentage (144-for-195), pitching 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also has 116 rushing yards on 37 carries (with three touchdowns).
- Chase Edmonds has taken 53 attempts for a team-high 316 rushing yards (52.7 per game). He's also caught 26 passes for 163 yards .
- DeAndre Hopkins has been targeted 38 times and has 26 catches, leading his team with 367 yards (61.2 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns.
- This season Chandler Jones leads the team with five sacks and has added five TFL and nine tackles.
- Jordan Hicks' 42 tackles, two TFL, and three sacks make him the team's top tackler.
- Byron Murphy has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 20 tackles and seven passes defended.
Cardinals Injury Report
Texans Impact Players
- This season Davis Mills has collected 912 passing yards (152 per game) while going 88-for-139 (63.3%) and throwing for five touchdowns with seven interceptions.
- Mark Ingram II has rushed for a team-high 285 yards on 86 carries (47.5 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- This year Brandin Cooks has 40 receptions and leads the team with 481 yards (80.2 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Jonathan Greenard has four sacks to lead the team, and has also added five TFL and 13 tackles.
- Christian Kirksey has totaled 43 tackles, four TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 25 tackles and three passes defended.
Texans Injury Report
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Rams
W 37-20
Away
10/10/2021
49ers
W 17-10
Home
10/17/2021
Browns
W 37-14
Away
10/24/2021
Texans
-
Home
10/28/2021
Packers
-
Home
11/7/2021
49ers
-
Away
11/14/2021
Panthers
-
Home
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Buffalo
L 40-0
Away
10/10/2021
New England
L 25-22
Home
10/17/2021
Indianapolis
L 31-3
Away
10/24/2021
Arizona
-
Away
10/31/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
11/7/2021
Miami
-
Away
11/21/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
