Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona Cardinals (6-0) head into a matchup against the Houston Texans (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium on a six-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cardinals vs. Texans

    Arizona and Houston Stats

    • This year, the Cardinals put up 3.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Texans give up (28.7).
    • The Cardinals average only 11.8 more yards per game (403), than the Texans give up per matchup (391.2).
    • This year, the Cardinals have five turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (8).
    • The Texans rack up just 2.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Cardinals allow (18.2).
    • The Texans collect 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals give up (342.8).
    • The Texans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 13 takeaways.

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • Kyler Murray has 1,741 passing yards (290.2 per game) and a 73.8% completion percentage (144-for-195), pitching 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also has 116 rushing yards on 37 carries (with three touchdowns).
    • Chase Edmonds has taken 53 attempts for a team-high 316 rushing yards (52.7 per game). He's also caught 26 passes for 163 yards .
    • DeAndre Hopkins has been targeted 38 times and has 26 catches, leading his team with 367 yards (61.2 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns.
    • This season Chandler Jones leads the team with five sacks and has added five TFL and nine tackles.
    • Jordan Hicks' 42 tackles, two TFL, and three sacks make him the team's top tackler.
    • Byron Murphy has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 20 tackles and seven passes defended.

    Cardinals Injury Report

    Texans Impact Players

    • This season Davis Mills has collected 912 passing yards (152 per game) while going 88-for-139 (63.3%) and throwing for five touchdowns with seven interceptions.
    • Mark Ingram II has rushed for a team-high 285 yards on 86 carries (47.5 yards per game) and one touchdown.
    • This year Brandin Cooks has 40 receptions and leads the team with 481 yards (80.2 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
    • Jonathan Greenard has four sacks to lead the team, and has also added five TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Christian Kirksey has totaled 43 tackles, four TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 25 tackles and three passes defended.

    Texans Injury Report

    Cardinals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Rams

    W 37-20

    Away

    10/10/2021

    49ers

    W 17-10

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Browns

    W 37-14

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Texans

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Packers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    49ers

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Home

    Texans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Buffalo

    L 40-0

    Away

    10/10/2021

    New England

    L 25-22

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 31-3

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

