Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (6-0) head into a matchup against the Houston Texans (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium on a six-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Texans

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona and Houston Stats

This year, the Cardinals put up 3.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Texans give up (28.7).

The Cardinals average only 11.8 more yards per game (403), than the Texans give up per matchup (391.2).

This year, the Cardinals have five turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (8).

The Texans rack up just 2.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Cardinals allow (18.2).

The Texans collect 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals give up (342.8).

The Texans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 13 takeaways.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has 1,741 passing yards (290.2 per game) and a 73.8% completion percentage (144-for-195), pitching 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also has 116 rushing yards on 37 carries (with three touchdowns).

Chase Edmonds has taken 53 attempts for a team-high 316 rushing yards (52.7 per game). He's also caught 26 passes for 163 yards .

DeAndre Hopkins has been targeted 38 times and has 26 catches, leading his team with 367 yards (61.2 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns.

This season Chandler Jones leads the team with five sacks and has added five TFL and nine tackles.

Jordan Hicks' 42 tackles, two TFL, and three sacks make him the team's top tackler.

Byron Murphy has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 20 tackles and seven passes defended.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status - - - -

Texans Impact Players

This season Davis Mills has collected 912 passing yards (152 per game) while going 88-for-139 (63.3%) and throwing for five touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Mark Ingram II has rushed for a team-high 285 yards on 86 carries (47.5 yards per game) and one touchdown.

This year Brandin Cooks has 40 receptions and leads the team with 481 yards (80.2 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Jonathan Greenard has four sacks to lead the team, and has also added five TFL and 13 tackles.

Christian Kirksey has totaled 43 tackles, four TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 25 tackles and three passes defended.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status - - - -

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Rams W 37-20 Away 10/10/2021 49ers W 17-10 Home 10/17/2021 Browns W 37-14 Away 10/24/2021 Texans - Home 10/28/2021 Packers - Home 11/7/2021 49ers - Away 11/14/2021 Panthers - Home

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Buffalo L 40-0 Away 10/10/2021 New England L 25-22 Home 10/17/2021 Indianapolis L 31-3 Away 10/24/2021 Arizona - Away 10/31/2021 Los Angeles - Home 11/7/2021 Miami - Away 11/21/2021 Tennessee - Away

Regional restrictions apply.