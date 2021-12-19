How to Watch Texans at Jaguars

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Rookie quarterbacks Davis Mills and Trevor Lawrence battle it out, as the Texans travel to face the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Jaguars made headlines this week when they fired head coach Urban Meyer after a 2-11 start to the season and reports of numerous off-the-field issues. Things were supposed to be looking up for Jacksonville after selecting a supposed once-in-a-lifetime quarterback talent in Trevor Lawrence, but it hasn't turned out that way yet.

    How to Watch Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream the Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite that, the team did not turn things around. Lawrence has 2,735 passing yards and nine touchdowns this season with 14 interceptions. Second-year running back James Robinson has still been a bright spot with 143 attempts for 682 yards and seven touchdowns.

    One of the few teams as bad or worse than Jacksonville is the Texans. They also are 2-11 midway through the season. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills leads Houston with 1,737 passing yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

    Brandin Cooks is Mills's favorite target with 73 receptions for 843 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to be a healthy scratch.

    Jacksonville opened up as favorites to win this game by a favored spread of just over a field goal (-3.5). Houston's money line is +170 while Jacksonville's is -200. The total points projected Over/Under is 39.5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17329511
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Steelers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Panthers at Bills

    1 minute ago
    dallas cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Giants

    1 minute ago
    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is brought down by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium Sept. 27, 2020. Lions Vs Cardinals
    NFL

    How to Watch Cardinals at Lions

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17355170
    NFL

    How to Watch Texans at Jaguars

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17310287
    NFL

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Eagles

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17324522
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets at Dolphins

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) shakes hands with Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera (R) after their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Ola Adeniyi (92) trips up Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Jags 1591
    NFL

    Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy