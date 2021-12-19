How to Watch Texans at Jaguars

Rookie quarterbacks Davis Mills and Trevor Lawrence battle it out, as the Texans travel to face the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguars made headlines this week when they fired head coach Urban Meyer after a 2-11 start to the season and reports of numerous off-the-field issues. Things were supposed to be looking up for Jacksonville after selecting a supposed once-in-a-lifetime quarterback talent in Trevor Lawrence, but it hasn't turned out that way yet.

How to Watch Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Despite that, the team did not turn things around. Lawrence has 2,735 passing yards and nine touchdowns this season with 14 interceptions. Second-year running back James Robinson has still been a bright spot with 143 attempts for 682 yards and seven touchdowns.

One of the few teams as bad or worse than Jacksonville is the Texans. They also are 2-11 midway through the season. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills leads Houston with 1,737 passing yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Brandin Cooks is Mills's favorite target with 73 receptions for 843 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to be a healthy scratch.

Jacksonville opened up as favorites to win this game by a favored spread of just over a field goal (-3.5). Houston's money line is +170 while Jacksonville's is -200. The total points projected Over/Under is 39.5.

