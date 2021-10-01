Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs into the end zone for touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-2) visit the Buffalo Bills (2-1) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Texans

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Buffalo and Houston Stats

This year, the Bills average 6.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Texans surrender (25.3).

The Bills rack up only 3.0 more yards per game (388.7), than the Texans allow per matchup (385.7).

The Bills have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (5).

This season the Texans average 7.6 more points per game (22.3) than the Bills allow (14.7).

The Texans rack up 314.7 yards per game, 62.0 more yards than the 252.7 the Bills give up.

The Texans have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (6).

Bills Impact Players

This season Josh Allen has racked up 807 passing yards (269.0 yards per game) while completing 62.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and one interception. He's also tops on his team with 88 rushing yards on 18 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 29.3 yards per game.

Devin Singletary has racked up a team-high 180 rushing yards (60.0 per game) plus one touchdown.

Cole Beasley has 23 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 194 receiving yards (64.7 ypg).

This season Gregory Rousseau leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Micah Hyde leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 18 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over the current campaign.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jon Feliciano OG Concussion Out Jordan Poyer S Ankle Out Emmanuel Sanders WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Efe Obada DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Star Lotulelei DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Taron Johnson CB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Micah Hyde S Quad Full Participation In Practice

Texans Impact Players

Mark Ingram II has run for a team-leading 147 yards on 46 carries (49.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Brandin Cooks has racked up 23 catches for 322 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 107.3 receiving yards per game.

Whitney Mercilus has notched a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and seven tackles.

Zach Cunningham's 26 tackles mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Justin Reid has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on eight tackles and two passes defended three this season.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Garret Wallow LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Reid DB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Justin Britt OL Thigh Full Participation In Practice Ross Blacklock DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Terrance Mitchell DB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Deshaun Watson QB Not-injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Scottie Phillips RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Danny Amendola WR Thigh Did Not Participate In Practice

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Steelers L 23-16 Home 9/19/2021 Dolphins W 35-0 Away 9/26/2021 Washington W 43-21 Home 10/3/2021 Texans - Home 10/10/2021 Chiefs - Away 10/18/2021 Titans - Away 10/31/2021 Dolphins - Home

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Jacksonville W 37-21 Home 9/19/2021 Cleveland L 31-21 Away 9/23/2021 Carolina L 24-9 Home 10/3/2021 Buffalo - Away 10/10/2021 New England - Home 10/17/2021 Indianapolis - Away 10/24/2021 Arizona - Away

