October 1, 2021
Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs into the end zone for touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs into the end zone for touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-2) visit the Buffalo Bills (2-1) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Texans

Buffalo and Houston Stats

  • This year, the Bills average 6.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Texans surrender (25.3).
  • The Bills rack up only 3.0 more yards per game (388.7), than the Texans allow per matchup (385.7).
  • The Bills have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (5).
  • This season the Texans average 7.6 more points per game (22.3) than the Bills allow (14.7).
  • The Texans rack up 314.7 yards per game, 62.0 more yards than the 252.7 the Bills give up.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (6).

Bills Impact Players

  • This season Josh Allen has racked up 807 passing yards (269.0 yards per game) while completing 62.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and one interception. He's also tops on his team with 88 rushing yards on 18 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 29.3 yards per game.
  • Devin Singletary has racked up a team-high 180 rushing yards (60.0 per game) plus one touchdown.
  • Cole Beasley has 23 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 194 receiving yards (64.7 ypg).
  • This season Gregory Rousseau leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
  • Micah Hyde leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 18 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over the current campaign.

Bills Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Jon Feliciano

OG

Concussion

Out

Jordan Poyer

S

Ankle

Out

Emmanuel Sanders

WR

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Efe Obada

DE

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Star Lotulelei

DT

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Taron Johnson

CB

Groin

Did Not Participate In Practice

Micah Hyde

S

Quad

Full Participation In Practice

Texans Impact Players

  • Mark Ingram II has run for a team-leading 147 yards on 46 carries (49.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Brandin Cooks has racked up 23 catches for 322 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 107.3 receiving yards per game.
  • Whitney Mercilus has notched a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and seven tackles.
  • Zach Cunningham's 26 tackles mean he's the team's tackle leader.
  • Justin Reid has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on eight tackles and two passes defended three this season.

Texans Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Garret Wallow

LB

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Justin Reid

DB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Kamu Grugier-Hill

LB

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Justin Britt

OL

Thigh

Full Participation In Practice

Ross Blacklock

DT

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Terrance Mitchell

DB

Concussion

Limited Participation In Practice

Deshaun Watson

QB

Not-injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Scottie Phillips

RB

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Danny Amendola

WR

Thigh

Did Not Participate In Practice

Bills Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Steelers

L 23-16

Home

9/19/2021

Dolphins

W 35-0

Away

9/26/2021

Washington

W 43-21

Home

10/3/2021

Texans

-

Home

10/10/2021

Chiefs

-

Away

10/18/2021

Titans

-

Away

10/31/2021

Dolphins

-

Home

Texans Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Jacksonville

W 37-21

Home

9/19/2021

Cleveland

L 31-21

Away

9/23/2021

Carolina

L 24-9

Home

10/3/2021

Buffalo

-

Away

10/10/2021

New England

-

Home

10/17/2021

Indianapolis

-

Away

10/24/2021

Arizona

-

Away

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
