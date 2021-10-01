The Houston Texans (1-2) visit the Buffalo Bills (2-1) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bills vs. Texans
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
Buffalo and Houston Stats
- This year, the Bills average 6.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Texans surrender (25.3).
- The Bills rack up only 3.0 more yards per game (388.7), than the Texans allow per matchup (385.7).
- The Bills have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (5).
- This season the Texans average 7.6 more points per game (22.3) than the Bills allow (14.7).
- The Texans rack up 314.7 yards per game, 62.0 more yards than the 252.7 the Bills give up.
- The Texans have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (6).
Bills Impact Players
- This season Josh Allen has racked up 807 passing yards (269.0 yards per game) while completing 62.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and one interception. He's also tops on his team with 88 rushing yards on 18 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 29.3 yards per game.
- Devin Singletary has racked up a team-high 180 rushing yards (60.0 per game) plus one touchdown.
- Cole Beasley has 23 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 194 receiving yards (64.7 ypg).
- This season Gregory Rousseau leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
- Micah Hyde leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 18 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over the current campaign.
Bills Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jon Feliciano
OG
Concussion
Out
Jordan Poyer
S
Ankle
Out
Emmanuel Sanders
WR
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Efe Obada
DE
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Star Lotulelei
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Taron Johnson
CB
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Micah Hyde
S
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Texans Impact Players
- Mark Ingram II has run for a team-leading 147 yards on 46 carries (49.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Brandin Cooks has racked up 23 catches for 322 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 107.3 receiving yards per game.
- Whitney Mercilus has notched a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and seven tackles.
- Zach Cunningham's 26 tackles mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Justin Reid has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on eight tackles and two passes defended three this season.
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Garret Wallow
LB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Justin Reid
DB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Kamu Grugier-Hill
LB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Justin Britt
OL
Thigh
Full Participation In Practice
Ross Blacklock
DT
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Terrance Mitchell
DB
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Deshaun Watson
QB
Not-injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Scottie Phillips
RB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Danny Amendola
WR
Thigh
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Steelers
L 23-16
Home
9/19/2021
Dolphins
W 35-0
Away
9/26/2021
Washington
W 43-21
Home
10/3/2021
Texans
-
Home
10/10/2021
Chiefs
-
Away
10/18/2021
Titans
-
Away
10/31/2021
Dolphins
-
Home
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Jacksonville
W 37-21
Home
9/19/2021
Cleveland
L 31-21
Away
9/23/2021
Carolina
L 24-9
Home
10/3/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
10/10/2021
New England
-
Home
10/17/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
10/24/2021
Arizona
-
Away
