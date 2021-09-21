Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/23/2021

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass looking at wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-1) play the Carolina Panthers (2-0) at NRG Stadium on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Panthers

Game Day: Thursday, September 23, 2021

Thursday, September 23, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -7.5 44

Carolina and Houston Stats

Last year, the Panthers scored 7.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Texans surrendered (29.0).

The Panthers averaged 349.5 yards per game last year, 67.3 fewer yards than the 416.8 the Texans gave up per matchup.

Last year the Panthers turned the ball over 21 times, 12 more than the Texans' takeaways (9).

The Texans put up 24.0 points per game last season, comparable to the 25.1 the Panthers surrendered.

The Texans averaged 375.3 yards per game last season, just 15.2 more than the 360.1 the Panthers allowed per contest.

Last year the Texans had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Panthers had takeaways (22).

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold recorded 2,208 passing yards (138.0 per game) with a 59.6% completion percentage last season, while throwing for nine touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also led his team with 217 rushing yards on 37 carries and two touchdowns.

Christian McCaffrey ran for 225 yards on 59 carries (22.5 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns a season ago.

Last year D.J. Moore hauled in 66 passes for 1,193 yards (79.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Haason Reddick showed out with an impressive stat line of 12.5 sacks, 15.0 TFL and 62 tackles last year.

In last year's campaign, Jeremy Chinn racked up 116 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Donte Jackson picked off three passes and tacked on 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.

Texans Impact Players

Last year Deshaun Watson totaled 4,823 passing yards (301.4 per game) while going 382-for-544 (70.2%) and throwing for 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He tacked on 444 rushing yards on 90 carries and three TDs.

David Johnson picked up 691 rushing yards (57.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also added 33 catches for 314 yards with two receiving TDs.

Last season Brandin Cooks reeled in 81 passes for 1,150 yards (71.9 per game) with six touchdowns.

DeMarcus Walker put together a solid body of work a year ago, notching 4.5 sacks, 3.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Zach Cunningham totaled 163 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks over the course of his 2020 campaign.

Last season Christian Kirksey hauled in two interceptions and added 77 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended.

Regional restrictions apply.