Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Browns (0-1) host the Houston Texans (1-0) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Browns vs. Texans
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
Live Stream on fuboTV
Cleveland and Houston Stats
- Last year, the Browns scored 3.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Texans gave up (29).
- The Browns averaged 47.2 fewer yards per game (369.6) than the Texans gave up per outing (416.8) last season.
- The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last year, seven more turnovers than the Texans forced (9).
- Last season the Texans averaged just 2.2 fewer points per game (24) than the Browns gave up (26.2).
- The Texans collected only 16.9 more yards per game (375.3) than the Browns allowed per matchup (358.4) last season.
- The Texans had 18 giveaways last season, while the Browns had 21 takeaways.
Browns Impact Players
- Last season Baker Mayfield collected 3,563 passing yards (222.7 per game) while going 305-for-486 (62.8%) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He tacked on 165 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown.
- Nick Chubb ran for 1,067 yards on 190 attempts (88.9 yards per game) and scored 12 touchdowns a season ago.
- Last season Jarvis Landry was targeted 101 times and had 72 catches for 840 yards with three touchdowns.
- Last season, Myles Garrett registered 12 sacks, 10 TFL and 48 tackles.
- John Johnson racked up 105 tackles, two TFL, and one interception over his last campaign.
- Troy Hill intercepted three passes and tacked on 77 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended last season.
Texans Impact Players
- Deshaun Watson recorded 4,823 passing yards (301.4 per game) with a 70.2% completion percentage last year (382-for-544), throwing for 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He added 444 rushing yards on 90 carries and three rushing TDs.
- David Johnson took 147 attempts for 691 rushing yards a season ago (57.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 314 yards with two TDs through the air.
- Last year Brandin Cooks grabbed 81 passes for 1,150 yards (71.9 per game) with six touchdowns.
- DeMarcus Walker put together an impressive stat line of 4.5 sacks, three TFL and 18 tackles.
- Zach Cunningham collected 163 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks over his 2020 campaign.
- Christian Kirksey picked off two passes while adding 77 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended a season ago.
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Chiefs
L 33-29
Away
9/19/2021
Texans
-
Home
9/26/2021
Bears
-
Home
10/3/2021
Vikings
-
Away
10/10/2021
Chargers
-
Away
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Jacksonville
W 37-21
Home
9/19/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
9/23/2021
Carolina
-
Home
10/3/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
10/10/2021
New England
-
Home
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)