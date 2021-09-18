Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 18, 2021
Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (0-1) host the Houston Texans (1-0) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Texans

Cleveland and Houston Stats

  • Last year, the Browns scored 3.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Texans gave up (29).
  • The Browns averaged 47.2 fewer yards per game (369.6) than the Texans gave up per outing (416.8) last season.
  • The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last year, seven more turnovers than the Texans forced (9).
  • Last season the Texans averaged just 2.2 fewer points per game (24) than the Browns gave up (26.2).
  • The Texans collected only 16.9 more yards per game (375.3) than the Browns allowed per matchup (358.4) last season.
  • The Texans had 18 giveaways last season, while the Browns had 21 takeaways.

Browns Impact Players

  • Last season Baker Mayfield collected 3,563 passing yards (222.7 per game) while going 305-for-486 (62.8%) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He tacked on 165 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown.
  • Nick Chubb ran for 1,067 yards on 190 attempts (88.9 yards per game) and scored 12 touchdowns a season ago.
  • Last season Jarvis Landry was targeted 101 times and had 72 catches for 840 yards with three touchdowns.
  • Last season, Myles Garrett registered 12 sacks, 10 TFL and 48 tackles.
  • John Johnson racked up 105 tackles, two TFL, and one interception over his last campaign.
  • Troy Hill intercepted three passes and tacked on 77 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended last season.

Texans Impact Players

  • Deshaun Watson recorded 4,823 passing yards (301.4 per game) with a 70.2% completion percentage last year (382-for-544), throwing for 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He added 444 rushing yards on 90 carries and three rushing TDs.
  • David Johnson took 147 attempts for 691 rushing yards a season ago (57.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 314 yards with two TDs through the air.
  • Last year Brandin Cooks grabbed 81 passes for 1,150 yards (71.9 per game) with six touchdowns.
  • DeMarcus Walker put together an impressive stat line of 4.5 sacks, three TFL and 18 tackles.
  • Zach Cunningham collected 163 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks over his 2020 campaign.
  • Christian Kirksey picked off two passes while adding 77 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended a season ago.

Browns Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Chiefs

L 33-29

Away

9/19/2021

Texans

-

Home

9/26/2021

Bears

-

Home

10/3/2021

Vikings

-

Away

10/10/2021

Chargers

-

Away

Texans Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Jacksonville

W 37-21

Home

9/19/2021

Cleveland

-

Away

9/23/2021

Carolina

-

Home

10/3/2021

Buffalo

-

Away

10/10/2021

New England

-

Home

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
