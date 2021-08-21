How to Watch Texans at Cowboys

Which team will come out on top in a battle for the Lone Star State?

The 2021 season will likely play out entirely differently for the two NFL teams in Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the league's best offenses and should have a great shot to win the NFC East. The Houston Texans barely have an offense and may finish as the league basement dweller.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WOAI -San Antonio, TX)

But on Saturday night, those futures don't really matter. It's the preseason. Anyone can win, especially with the Cowboys unlikely to play quarterback Dak Prescott, who is nursing a shoulder issue right now.

If last week's game gave any indication, fans will mainly see backups for the Cowboys, including Garrett Gilbert at quarterback and Rico Dowdle at running back. The closest thing Dallas had to starters putting up stats against the Cardinals last week was No. 2 running back Tony Pollard's four carries for 13 yards and No. 3 wide receiver Michael Gallup's two catches for 23 yards.

The big story for Dallas in the preseason is on defense, as Anthony Brown, Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright fight to start across from Trevon Diggs at cornerback.

The Texans gave starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor some snaps against the Packers last week, but the key thing for Houston is to see what rookie quarterback Davis Mills can do.

Mills was 11-for-22 last week, with 112 yards and an interception. The third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will likely start for the Texans at some point late in the season as they try to figure out what their quarterback position looks like long-term.

The other big question for Houston is at running back. David Johnson didn't see the first-team reps last week, while Scottie Phillips rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries as he tries to get one of the final roster spots.

So, which Texas team will emerge victorious on Saturday?

