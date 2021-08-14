How to Watch Texans at Packers

The Packers and Texans are set to kick off their preseason schedules with a primetime Saturday night matchup.

Throughout the NFL offseason there have been multiple reports that current Packers and Texans players could end up on new teams. Both Green Bay and Houston have been rumored to be considering a trade involving their superstar quarterbacks, but neither team has made any moves. As preseason kicks off, it appears Aaron Rodgers will stay in Green Bay for at least one more year while Houston held on to Deshaun Watson.

Don't expect to see much of either in this Week 1 preseason matchup, though. Instead, it will be a battle between Jordan Love and Davis Mills.

Love, the Packers' second-year quarterback, will finally get his first taste of in-game NFL action. Matt LaFleur and company are planning to play Love a lot in his debut, making the game must-watch material for Green Bay fans.

On the Texans' side of things, Mills is an intriguing name to keep an eye on. He has turned some heads during training camp action and had a solid collegiate career at Stanford.

Simply having live football back on TV is amazing after such a long hiatus. Neither the Texans nor Packers will have their main stars on the field much this week, but we could catch glimpses of them.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

You can stream the Texans at Packers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Make sure to tune into this game to watch Love and the Packers take on Mills and the Texans. It's an intriguing matchup with plenty of young talent jockeying for roster spots on both teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.