How to Watch the Houston Texans Online

With the departure of Deshaun Watson, the Texans enter 2022 with a new start and a hope they will be able to build from the draft and put a better product on the field.

The Texans are in a transitionary period between the Deshaun Watson era and a new era. They don't have a franchise quarterback yet but will be looking to draft or sign one soon. It was a rough 2021 for Houston as it struggled in all facets of the game. No running back on the team had more than 500 rushing yards. Davis Mills led the team in passing with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It

The best players on the field last season were Brandin Cooks and Laremy Tunsil, who will be returning to the team next season. Houston fired head coach David Culley after one season even though much of the organization at the time was in a state of flux. The first step for the organization is to sign or draft a franchise quarterback, which could be likely to happen in the NFL Draft.

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks

1st round: 3rd overall

1st round: 13th overall

2nd round: 37th overall

3rd round: 68th overall

3rd round: 80th overall

4th round: 107th overall

4th round: 108th overall

6th round: 183rd overall

6th round: 205th overall

6th round: 207th overall

7th round: 245th overall

Kamu Grugier-Hill gave the defense a good amount of production last season, and Houston will rely on him significantly this season. Grugier-Hill led the team in tackles and added three sacks.

Houston also relied on linebacker Christian Kirksey, who was No. 2 on the team in tackles last season; Kirksey finished with 93 tackles in 13 games and signed a two-year extension in the offseason. Houston will likely be much better than it was in 2021, but it will have to rely on the NFL Draft and talent development.

