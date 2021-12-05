Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Indianapolis Colts Host Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) face a fellow AFC South opponent when they visit the Houston Texans (2-9) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at NRG Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: NRG Stadium

Betting Information for Indianapolis vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Colts -10 45.5

Indianapolis and Houston Stats

The Colts put up just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans surrender (26.5).

The Colts average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3) than the Texans give up per contest (378.1).

The Colts have 15 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 20 takeaways.

This year the Texans rack up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts surrender (23.6).

The Texans average 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts give up (358.8).

The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has recorded 2,790 passing yards (232.5 per game) while completing 250 of 398 throws (62.8%), with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has tacked on 159 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 13.3 per game.

Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 1,205 yards (100.4 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 61 catches (on 91 targets) and leads the team with 805 receiving yards (67.1 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

DeForest Buckner has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 49 tackles.

Bobby Okereke's 101 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.

Kenny Moore II has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 72 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 12 this season.

Colts Injuries: Rigoberto Sanchez: Out (Illness), Khari Willis: Out (Back), Noah Togiai: Questionable (Knee), Chaz Green: Questionable (Back), Anthony Castonzo: Out (Knee), Bobby Okereke: Out (Ankle)

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has thrown for 1,357 yards while completing 67% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (123.4 yards per game).

David Johnson has run for a team-leading 176 yards on 56 carries (16.0 yards per game). He also averages 19.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown.

Brandin Cooks has hauled in 62 passes for a team-high 704 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times, and averages 64.0 yards per game.

Jonathan Greenard has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 9.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

Zach Cunningham's 67 tackles and 4.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.

This season Lonnie Johnson Jr. leads the team with three interceptions and has added 39 tackles and four passes defended.

Texans Injuries: C.J. Prosise: Out (Illness), Ross Blacklock: Questionable (Illness), Cullen Gillaspia: Out (Back)

