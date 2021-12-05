Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) face a fellow AFC South opponent when they visit the Houston Texans (2-9) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at NRG Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texans vs. Colts
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
Betting Information for Indianapolis vs. Houston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colts
-10
45.5
Indianapolis and Houston Stats
- The Colts put up just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans surrender (26.5).
- The Colts average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3) than the Texans give up per contest (378.1).
- The Colts have 15 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 20 takeaways.
- This year the Texans rack up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts surrender (23.6).
- The Texans average 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts give up (358.8).
- The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz has recorded 2,790 passing yards (232.5 per game) while completing 250 of 398 throws (62.8%), with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has tacked on 159 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 13.3 per game.
- Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 1,205 yards (100.4 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has 61 catches (on 91 targets) and leads the team with 805 receiving yards (67.1 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- DeForest Buckner has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 49 tackles.
- Bobby Okereke's 101 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
- Kenny Moore II has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 72 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 12 this season.
Colts Injuries: Rigoberto Sanchez: Out (Illness), Khari Willis: Out (Back), Noah Togiai: Questionable (Knee), Chaz Green: Questionable (Back), Anthony Castonzo: Out (Knee), Bobby Okereke: Out (Ankle)
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills has thrown for 1,357 yards while completing 67% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (123.4 yards per game).
- David Johnson has run for a team-leading 176 yards on 56 carries (16.0 yards per game). He also averages 19.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown.
- Brandin Cooks has hauled in 62 passes for a team-high 704 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times, and averages 64.0 yards per game.
- Jonathan Greenard has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 9.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
- Zach Cunningham's 67 tackles and 4.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
- This season Lonnie Johnson Jr. leads the team with three interceptions and has added 39 tackles and four passes defended.
Texans Injuries: C.J. Prosise: Out (Illness), Ross Blacklock: Questionable (Illness), Cullen Gillaspia: Out (Back)
