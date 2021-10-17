    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (L) during a timeout against the Baltimore Ravens in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Texans (1-4) visit the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium and will look to halt a four-game losing streak. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Texans

    Indianapolis and Houston Stats

    • This year, the Colts rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Texans surrender (28.2).
    • The Colts average 363.4 yards per game, 28.4 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Texans allow per outing.
    • The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).
    • This year the Texans average 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts allow (25.6).
    • The Texans average 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts give up (369.2).
    • This season the Texans have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Colts have takeaways (9).

    Colts Impact Players

    • Carson Wentz has registered 1,322 passing yards (264.4 per game) while completing 113 of 173 passes (65.3%), with seven touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 73 rushing yards, averaging 14.6 per game.
    • Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-high 327 yards (65.4 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 14 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has racked up 29 catches for 368 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 43 times, and averages 73.6 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Al-Quadin Muhammad leads the team with two sacks and has added three TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Darius Leonard leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 38 tackles, two TFL, and one interception over the course of the current campaign.

    Colts Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Rock Ya-Sin

    CB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jordan Wilkins

    RB

    Illness

    Out

    Kemoko Turay

    DE

    Groin

    Out

    Braden Smith

    OL

    Foot

    Out

    Andrew Sendejo

    FS

    Concussion

    Out

    Xavier Rhodes

    CB

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Darius Leonard

    LB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kwity Paye

    DE

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Isaac Rochell

    DE

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Texans Impact Players

    • This campaign, Davis Mills has collected 669 passing yards (133.8 per game) while completing 59 of 96 passes (61.5%), with five touchdowns and five interceptions.
    • Mark Ingram II has racked up a team-high 212 rushing yards (42.4 per game) and scored one touchdown.
    • Brandin Cooks has racked up 31 catches for 392 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 78.4 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Whitney Mercilus leads the team with three sacks and has added four TFL and 10 tackles.
    • Christian Kirksey has totaled 39 tackles, three TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 20 tackles and three passes defended.

    Texans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Justin Britt

    OL

    Knee

    Out

    Pharaoh Brown

    TE

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Danny Amendola

    WR

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Deshaun Watson

    QB

    Not injury related

    Out

    Laremy Tunsil

    OL

    Thumb

    Out

    Kamu Grugier-Hill

    LB

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rex Burkhead

    RB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Desmond King II

    DB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Brandin Cooks

    WR

    Not injury related

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Colts Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Titans

    L 25-16

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Dolphins

    W 27-17

    Away

    10/11/2021

    Ravens

    L 31-25

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Texans

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    49ers

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Titans

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Jets

    -

    Home

    Texans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/23/2021

    Carolina

    L 24-9

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Buffalo

    L 40-0

    Away

    10/10/2021

    New England

    L 25-22

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
