How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Texans (1-4) visit the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium and will look to halt a four-game losing streak. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colts vs. Texans
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Indianapolis and Houston Stats
- This year, the Colts rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Texans surrender (28.2).
- The Colts average 363.4 yards per game, 28.4 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Texans allow per outing.
- The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).
- This year the Texans average 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts allow (25.6).
- The Texans average 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts give up (369.2).
- This season the Texans have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Colts have takeaways (9).
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz has registered 1,322 passing yards (264.4 per game) while completing 113 of 173 passes (65.3%), with seven touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 73 rushing yards, averaging 14.6 per game.
- Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-high 327 yards (65.4 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 14 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has racked up 29 catches for 368 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 43 times, and averages 73.6 receiving yards per game.
- This season Al-Quadin Muhammad leads the team with two sacks and has added three TFL and 20 tackles.
- Darius Leonard leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 38 tackles, two TFL, and one interception over the course of the current campaign.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Jordan Wilkins
RB
Illness
Out
Kemoko Turay
DE
Groin
Out
Braden Smith
OL
Foot
Out
Andrew Sendejo
FS
Concussion
Out
Xavier Rhodes
CB
Concussion
Questionable
Darius Leonard
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Kwity Paye
DE
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Isaac Rochell
DE
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Texans Impact Players
- This campaign, Davis Mills has collected 669 passing yards (133.8 per game) while completing 59 of 96 passes (61.5%), with five touchdowns and five interceptions.
- Mark Ingram II has racked up a team-high 212 rushing yards (42.4 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Brandin Cooks has racked up 31 catches for 392 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 78.4 receiving yards per game.
- This season Whitney Mercilus leads the team with three sacks and has added four TFL and 10 tackles.
- Christian Kirksey has totaled 39 tackles, three TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 20 tackles and three passes defended.
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Justin Britt
OL
Knee
Out
Pharaoh Brown
TE
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Danny Amendola
WR
Thigh
Questionable
Deshaun Watson
QB
Not injury related
Out
Laremy Tunsil
OL
Thumb
Out
Kamu Grugier-Hill
LB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Rex Burkhead
RB
Hip
Questionable
Desmond King II
DB
Hip
Questionable
Brandin Cooks
WR
Not injury related
Limited Participation In Practice
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Titans
L 25-16
Away
10/3/2021
Dolphins
W 27-17
Away
10/11/2021
Ravens
L 31-25
Away
10/17/2021
Texans
-
Home
10/24/2021
49ers
-
Away
10/31/2021
Titans
-
Home
11/4/2021
Jets
-
Home
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/23/2021
Carolina
L 24-9
Home
10/3/2021
Buffalo
L 40-0
Away
10/10/2021
New England
L 25-22
Home
10/17/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
10/24/2021
Arizona
-
Away
10/31/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
11/7/2021
Miami
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.