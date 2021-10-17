Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (L) during a timeout against the Baltimore Ravens in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-4) visit the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium and will look to halt a four-game losing streak. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colts vs. Texans

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Indianapolis and Houston Stats

This year, the Colts rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Texans surrender (28.2).

The Colts average 363.4 yards per game, 28.4 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Texans allow per outing.

The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).

This year the Texans average 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts allow (25.6).

The Texans average 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts give up (369.2).

This season the Texans have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Colts have takeaways (9).

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has registered 1,322 passing yards (264.4 per game) while completing 113 of 173 passes (65.3%), with seven touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 73 rushing yards, averaging 14.6 per game.

Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-high 327 yards (65.4 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 14 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Pittman Jr. has racked up 29 catches for 368 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 43 times, and averages 73.6 receiving yards per game.

This season Al-Quadin Muhammad leads the team with two sacks and has added three TFL and 20 tackles.

Darius Leonard leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 38 tackles, two TFL, and one interception over the course of the current campaign.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Rock Ya-Sin CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jordan Wilkins RB Illness Out Kemoko Turay DE Groin Out Braden Smith OL Foot Out Andrew Sendejo FS Concussion Out Xavier Rhodes CB Concussion Questionable Darius Leonard LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Kwity Paye DE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Isaac Rochell DE Illness Full Participation In Practice

Texans Impact Players

This campaign, Davis Mills has collected 669 passing yards (133.8 per game) while completing 59 of 96 passes (61.5%), with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mark Ingram II has racked up a team-high 212 rushing yards (42.4 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Brandin Cooks has racked up 31 catches for 392 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 78.4 receiving yards per game.

This season Whitney Mercilus leads the team with three sacks and has added four TFL and 10 tackles.

Christian Kirksey has totaled 39 tackles, three TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 20 tackles and three passes defended.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Britt OL Knee Out Pharaoh Brown TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Danny Amendola WR Thigh Questionable Deshaun Watson QB Not injury related Out Laremy Tunsil OL Thumb Out Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Hip Full Participation In Practice Rex Burkhead RB Hip Questionable Desmond King II DB Hip Questionable Brandin Cooks WR Not injury related Limited Participation In Practice

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Titans L 25-16 Away 10/3/2021 Dolphins W 27-17 Away 10/11/2021 Ravens L 31-25 Away 10/17/2021 Texans - Home 10/24/2021 49ers - Away 10/31/2021 Titans - Home 11/4/2021 Jets - Home

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/23/2021 Carolina L 24-9 Home 10/3/2021 Buffalo L 40-0 Away 10/10/2021 New England L 25-22 Home 10/17/2021 Indianapolis - Away 10/24/2021 Arizona - Away 10/31/2021 Los Angeles - Home 11/7/2021 Miami - Away

Regional restrictions apply.