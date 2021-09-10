September 11, 2021
How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ron'Dell Carter (97) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

AFC South opponents match up when the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) and the Houston Texans (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at NRG Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Jaguars

Betting Information for Jacksonville vs. Houston

Jaguars vs Texans Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

Jaguars

-3

-119

-101

45.5

-112

-108

-175

+146

Jacksonville and Houston Stats

  • The Jaguars averaged 9.9 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Texans allowed (29.0) last season.
  • The Jaguars collected 90.7 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Texans gave up per outing (416.8) last year.
  • Last season the Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times, 16 more than the Texans' takeaways (9).
  • The Texans racked up 24.0 points per game last year, 6.8 fewer than the Jaguars surrendered (30.8).
  • The Texans racked up 375.3 yards per game last season, 42.4 fewer yards than the 417.7 the Jaguars gave up per contest.
  • Last year the Texans turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Jaguars' takeaways (17).

Jaguars Impact Players

  • C.J. Beathard threw for 787 yards last season (49.2 yards per game) while completing 63.5% of his passes (66-of-104), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • James Robinson took 240 attempts for 1,070 rushing yards a season ago (66.9 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes for 344 yards (21.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns through the air.
  • Last season, Marvin Jones Jr. reeled in 76 passes (on 115 targets) for 978 yards (61.1 yards per game) with nine touchdowns.
  • Last season, Dawuane Smoot registered 5.5 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
  • Myles Jack racked up 118 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over the course of his last campaign.
  • Last season, Shaquill Griffin grabbed three interceptions and added 63 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended.

Texans Impact Players

  • Deshaun Watson racked up 4,823 passing yards (301.4 yards per game) with a 70.2% completion percentage last year (382-of-544), while throwing 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also tacked on 444 rushing yards on 90 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game.
  • David Johnson ran for 691 yards on 147 carries (57.6 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 26.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Last season Brandin Cooks reeled in 81 passes (on 119 targets) for 1,150 yards (71.9 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • Last season Charles Omenihu piled up 4.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 17 tackles.
  • Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Zach Cunningham totaled 163 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks.
  • Christian Kirksey picked off two passes and tacked on 77 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended last season.

Jaguars Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Texans

-

Away

9/19/2021

Broncos

-

Home

9/26/2021

Cardinals

-

Home

9/30/2021

Bengals

-

Away

Texans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Jacksonville

-

Home

9/19/2021

Cleveland

-

Away

9/23/2021

Carolina

-

Home

10/3/2021

Buffalo

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
12
2021

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

