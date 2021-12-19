How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) take a five-game losing streak into their home matchup December 19, 2021 with a struggling Houston Texans squad (2-11), winners of 3 straight. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Texans
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: TIAA Bank Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Jacksonville and Houston Stats
- This year, the Jaguars put up 13.6 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Texans allow (27.4).
- The Jaguars rack up 303.1 yards per game, 81.6 fewer yards than the 384.7 the Texans allow per outing.
- This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (21).
- This season the Texans rack up 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars surrender (26.2).
- The Texans collect 92.9 fewer yards per game (264.3) than the Jaguars allow (357.2).
- This season the Texans have turned the ball over 20 times, 14 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 2,735 yards while completing 58.2% of his passes (271-for-466), with nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions (210.4 yards per game). He's also run the ball 50 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
- James Robinson has taken 143 attempts for a team-leading 682 rushing yards (52.5 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He's also caught 28 passes for 209 yards .
- Marvin Jones Jr. has 54 catches (on 89 targets) and leads the team with 610 receiving yards (46.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up nine TFL, 58 tackles, and one interception.
- Myles Jack's 91 tackles and three TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
- This season Tyson Campbell leads the team with one interception and has added 50 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Carlos Hyde
RB
Concussion
Out
Will Richardson
OL
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Andrew Norwell
OL
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tavon Austin
WR
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jawaan Taylor
OL
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Linder
OL
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills has passed for 1,737 yards (179-of-272), with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions (133.6 yards per game).
- David Johnson has churned out a team-best 176 rushing yards (13.5 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has added 28 receptions for 214 yards and one TD.
- Brandin Cooks has grabbed 73 passes for a team best 845 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 109 times, and averages 65 yards per game.
- This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with eight sacks and has added nine TFL and 31 tackles.
- Desmond King II's 64 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.
- This season Lonnie Johnson Jr. leads the team with three interceptions and has added 44 tackles and five passes defended.
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jimmy Moreland
CB
Illness
Questionable
Justin Reid
DB
Concussion
Out
Kevin Pierre-Louis
LB
Hamstring
Questionable
Brevin Jordan
TE
Hand
Questionable
Rex Burkhead
RB
Hip
Questionable
Pharaoh Brown
TE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Falcons
L 21-14
Home
12/5/2021
Rams
L 37-7
Away
12/12/2021
Titans
L 20-0
Away
12/19/2021
Texans
-
Home
12/26/2021
Jets
-
Away
1/2/2022
Patriots
-
Away
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
New York
L 21-14
Home
12/5/2021
Indianapolis
L 31-0
Home
12/12/2021
Seattle
L 33-13
Home
12/19/2021
Jacksonville
-
Away
12/26/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
1/2/2022
San Francisco
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.