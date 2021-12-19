Tennessee Titans linebacker Ola Adeniyi (92) trips up Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Jags 1591

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) take a five-game losing streak into their home matchup December 19, 2021 with a struggling Houston Texans squad (2-11), winners of 3 straight. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Texans

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

Jacksonville and Houston Stats

This year, the Jaguars put up 13.6 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Texans allow (27.4).

The Jaguars rack up 303.1 yards per game, 81.6 fewer yards than the 384.7 the Texans allow per outing.

This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (21).

This season the Texans rack up 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars surrender (26.2).

The Texans collect 92.9 fewer yards per game (264.3) than the Jaguars allow (357.2).

This season the Texans have turned the ball over 20 times, 14 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 2,735 yards while completing 58.2% of his passes (271-for-466), with nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions (210.4 yards per game). He's also run the ball 50 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

James Robinson has taken 143 attempts for a team-leading 682 rushing yards (52.5 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He's also caught 28 passes for 209 yards .

Marvin Jones Jr. has 54 catches (on 89 targets) and leads the team with 610 receiving yards (46.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up nine TFL, 58 tackles, and one interception.

Myles Jack's 91 tackles and three TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

This season Tyson Campbell leads the team with one interception and has added 50 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Carlos Hyde RB Concussion Out Will Richardson OL Back Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Norwell OL Back Did Not Participate In Practice Tavon Austin WR Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Jawaan Taylor OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Linder OL Back Limited Participation In Practice

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has passed for 1,737 yards (179-of-272), with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions (133.6 yards per game).

David Johnson has churned out a team-best 176 rushing yards (13.5 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has added 28 receptions for 214 yards and one TD.

Brandin Cooks has grabbed 73 passes for a team best 845 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 109 times, and averages 65 yards per game.

This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with eight sacks and has added nine TFL and 31 tackles.

Desmond King II's 64 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.

This season Lonnie Johnson Jr. leads the team with three interceptions and has added 44 tackles and five passes defended.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Moreland CB Illness Questionable Justin Reid DB Concussion Out Kevin Pierre-Louis LB Hamstring Questionable Brevin Jordan TE Hand Questionable Rex Burkhead RB Hip Questionable Pharaoh Brown TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Falcons L 21-14 Home 12/5/2021 Rams L 37-7 Away 12/12/2021 Titans L 20-0 Away 12/19/2021 Texans - Home 12/26/2021 Jets - Away 1/2/2022 Patriots - Away

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 New York L 21-14 Home 12/5/2021 Indianapolis L 31-0 Home 12/12/2021 Seattle L 33-13 Home 12/19/2021 Jacksonville - Away 12/26/2021 Los Angeles - Home 1/2/2022 San Francisco - Away

