    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Ola Adeniyi (92) trips up Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Jags 1591

    The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) take a five-game losing streak into their home matchup December 19, 2021 with a struggling Houston Texans squad (2-11), winners of 3 straight. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jaguars vs. Texans

    Jacksonville and Houston Stats

    • This year, the Jaguars put up 13.6 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Texans allow (27.4).
    • The Jaguars rack up 303.1 yards per game, 81.6 fewer yards than the 384.7 the Texans allow per outing.
    • This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (21).
    • This season the Texans rack up 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars surrender (26.2).
    • The Texans collect 92.9 fewer yards per game (264.3) than the Jaguars allow (357.2).
    • This season the Texans have turned the ball over 20 times, 14 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 2,735 yards while completing 58.2% of his passes (271-for-466), with nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions (210.4 yards per game). He's also run the ball 50 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
    • James Robinson has taken 143 attempts for a team-leading 682 rushing yards (52.5 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He's also caught 28 passes for 209 yards .
    • Marvin Jones Jr. has 54 catches (on 89 targets) and leads the team with 610 receiving yards (46.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up nine TFL, 58 tackles, and one interception.
    • Myles Jack's 91 tackles and three TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • This season Tyson Campbell leads the team with one interception and has added 50 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

    Jaguars Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Carlos Hyde

    RB

    Concussion

    Out

    Will Richardson

    OL

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Andrew Norwell

    OL

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tavon Austin

    WR

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jawaan Taylor

    OL

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Brandon Linder

    OL

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Texans Impact Players

    • Davis Mills has passed for 1,737 yards (179-of-272), with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions (133.6 yards per game).
    • David Johnson has churned out a team-best 176 rushing yards (13.5 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has added 28 receptions for 214 yards and one TD.
    • Brandin Cooks has grabbed 73 passes for a team best 845 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 109 times, and averages 65 yards per game.
    • This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with eight sacks and has added nine TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Desmond King II's 64 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Lonnie Johnson Jr. leads the team with three interceptions and has added 44 tackles and five passes defended.

    Texans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jimmy Moreland

    CB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Justin Reid

    DB

    Concussion

    Out

    Kevin Pierre-Louis

    LB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Brevin Jordan

    TE

    Hand

    Questionable

    Rex Burkhead

    RB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Pharaoh Brown

    TE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jaguars Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Falcons

    L 21-14

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Rams

    L 37-7

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Titans

    L 20-0

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Texans

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Jets

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Patriots

    -

    Away

    Texans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    New York

    L 21-14

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 31-0

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seattle

    L 33-13

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

