How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) and the Houston Texans (3-11) meet at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texans vs. Chargers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Houston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Chargers
-12.5
45.5
Los Angeles and Houston Stats
- The Chargers score just 0.5 more points per game (27.1) than the Texans allow (26.6).
- The Chargers average only 9.9 more yards per game (388.3), than the Texans allow per contest (378.4).
- This year, the Chargers have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Texans have takeaways (21).
- The Texans rack up 11.6 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Chargers allow (26.4).
- The Texans rack up 265.4 yards per game, 93.2 fewer yards than the 358.6 the Chargers give up.
- This year the Texans have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Chargers' takeaways (20).
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has 4,058 passing yards (289.9 per game) and a 66.4% completion percentage (360-for-542) while pitching 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also leads his team with 284 rushing yards on 53 attempts (plus three touchdowns), averaging 20.3 yards per game.
- Keenan Allen has 92 catches (on 134 targets) and leads the team with 1,007 receiving yards (71.9 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
- This season Uchenna Nwosu leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL, 25 tackles, and one interception.
- Kyzir White's 115 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Chargers Injuries: Keenan Allen: Questionable (Hamstring), Uchenna Nwosu: Out (Knee), Denzel Perryman: Questionable (Back), Joey Bosa: Out (Shin)
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills has thrown for 1,946 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions (139.0 yards per game).
- Rex Burkhead has racked up a team-best 207 rushing yards (14.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Nico Collins has been targeted 44 times and has 25 catches, leading his team with 311 yards (22.2 per game).
- Jonathan Greenard has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 9.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
- This season Christian Kirksey has totaled 73 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Desmond King II has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 67 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.
Texans Injuries: Phillip Gaines: Questionable (Knee), Duke Johnson: Out (Neck)
