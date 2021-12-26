Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91), middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) work to stop Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead (28) during second half action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday, December 19, 2021. The Jaguars fell to the Texans with a final score of 30 to 16. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 121921 Bsjagsvstexans 57