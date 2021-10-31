Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) exits the field after defeating the Detroit Lions 28-19 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

The Houston Texans (1-6) head into a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at NRG Stadium on a six-game losing streak. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Rams

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Rams -16.5 46.5

Los Angeles and Houston Stats

This year, the Rams score just 0.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Texans allow (29.0).

The Rams rack up only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1) than the Texans give up per matchup (392.0).

This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (9).

The Texans rack up 13.9 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Rams surrender (20.9).

The Texans rack up 275.1 yards per game, 98.8 fewer yards than the 373.9 the Rams give up.

The Texans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 12 takeaways.

Rams Impact Players

This season Matthew Stafford has 2,172 passing yards (310.3 yards per game) while going 167-for-241 (69.3%) and connecting on 19 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has 96 carries for a team-high 417 rushing yards (59.6 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 15 catches for 138 receiving yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Cooper Kupp has hauled in 56 receptions for 809 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 81 times, and averages 115.6 receiving yards per game.

This season Leonard Floyd leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Jordan Fuller's 56 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

Jalen Ramsey has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 41 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

Rams Injuries: Tyler Higbee: Questionable (Hand)

Texans Impact Players

This season, Davis Mills has put up 1,047 passing yards (149.6 per game) while connecting on 111 of 171 passes (64.9%), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

David Johnson has taken 27 attempts for a team-leading 104 rushing yards (14.9 per game). He's also caught 19 passes for a team-high 154 yards with one touchdown through the air.

Brandin Cooks has hauled in 45 passes for a team best 502 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 64 times, and averages 71.7 yards per game.

Jonathan Greenard has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 7.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Christian Kirksey's 51 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 34 tackles and four passes defended seven this season.

Texans Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Regional restrictions apply.