How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Dolphins (1-7) will attempt to stop their seven-game losing streak November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium against the Houston Texans (1-7), who have lost seven games in a row. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Texans
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Miami and Houston Stats
- The Dolphins put up 12.8 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Texans surrender (30.1).
- The Dolphins collect 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9) than the Texans give up per outing (401.4).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (9).
- The Texans put up 14.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Dolphins surrender (29.1).
- The Texans average 125.8 fewer yards per game (281.1) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (406.9).
- The Texans have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (9).
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa has 1,040 yards through the air (130 per game) and a 65.6% completion percentage (103-for-157), pitching seven touchdown passes and five interceptions.
- Myles Gaskin has rushed for a team-high 279 yards (34.9 per game). He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 31 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
- Mike Gesicki has 40 catches (55 targets) and paces his team with 475 receiving yards (59.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- This season Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 17 tackles.
- Jerome Baker has totaled 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Xavien Howard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles and 10 passes defended eight this season.
Dolphins Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Ribs
Questionable
Jerome Baker
LB
Knee
Questionable
Jaelan Phillips
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Greg Mancz
OL
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Brandon Jones
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Texans Impact Players
- This year Davis Mills has put up 1,357 passing yards (169.6 per game) while going 140-for-209 (67%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with eight interceptions.
- David Johnson has taken 29 attempts for a team-leading 108 rushing yards (13.5 per game). He's also caught 20 passes for 153 yards (19.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
- Brandin Cooks has hauled in 51 receptions for 585 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 73.1 receiving yards per game.
- This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with seven sacks and has added eight TFL and 20 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Eric Wilson has collected 42 tackles, one TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Hardy Nickerson
LB
Concussion
Out
Justin McCray
OL
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Jacob Martin
DE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Deshaun Watson
QB
Not injury related
Out
Kevin Pierre-Louis
LB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Pharaoh Brown
TE
Thigh
Out
Brevin Jordan
TE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Jonathan Greenard
DE
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Conley
WR
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Rex Burkhead
RB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Dolphins Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Jaguars
L 23-20
Away
10/24/2021
Falcons
L 30-28
Home
10/31/2021
Bills
L 26-11
Away
11/7/2021
Texans
-
Home
11/11/2021
Ravens
-
Home
11/21/2021
Jets
-
Away
11/28/2021
Panthers
-
Home
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Indianapolis
L 31-3
Away
10/24/2021
Arizona
L 31-5
Away
10/31/2021
Los Angeles
L 38-22
Home
11/7/2021
Miami
-
Away
11/21/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/28/2021
New York
-
Home
12/5/2021
Indianapolis
-
Home
