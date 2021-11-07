Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (left) pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) with no helmet during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Dolphins (1-7) will attempt to stop their seven-game losing streak November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium against the Houston Texans (1-7), who have lost seven games in a row. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Dolphins vs. Texans

    Miami and Houston Stats

    • The Dolphins put up 12.8 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Texans surrender (30.1).
    • The Dolphins collect 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9) than the Texans give up per outing (401.4).
    • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (9).
    • The Texans put up 14.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Dolphins surrender (29.1).
    • The Texans average 125.8 fewer yards per game (281.1) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (406.9).
    • The Texans have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (9).

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Tua Tagovailoa has 1,040 yards through the air (130 per game) and a 65.6% completion percentage (103-for-157), pitching seven touchdown passes and five interceptions.
    • Myles Gaskin has rushed for a team-high 279 yards (34.9 per game). He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 31 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Mike Gesicki has 40 catches (55 targets) and paces his team with 475 receiving yards (59.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 17 tackles.
    • Jerome Baker has totaled 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Xavien Howard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles and 10 passes defended eight this season.

    Dolphins Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tua Tagovailoa

    QB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Jerome Baker

    LB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jaelan Phillips

    LB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Greg Mancz

    OL

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Brandon Jones

    S

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Texans Impact Players

    • This year Davis Mills has put up 1,357 passing yards (169.6 per game) while going 140-for-209 (67%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with eight interceptions.
    • David Johnson has taken 29 attempts for a team-leading 108 rushing yards (13.5 per game). He's also caught 20 passes for 153 yards (19.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
    • Brandin Cooks has hauled in 51 receptions for 585 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 73.1 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with seven sacks and has added eight TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Eric Wilson has collected 42 tackles, one TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.

    Texans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Hardy Nickerson

    LB

    Concussion

    Out

    Justin McCray

    OL

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jacob Martin

    DE

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Deshaun Watson

    QB

    Not injury related

    Out

    Kevin Pierre-Louis

    LB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Pharaoh Brown

    TE

    Thigh

    Out

    Brevin Jordan

    TE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jonathan Greenard

    DE

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chris Conley

    WR

    Calf

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rex Burkhead

    RB

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dolphins Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Jaguars

    L 23-20

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Falcons

    L 30-28

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Bills

    L 26-11

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Texans

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Jets

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Home

    Texans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 31-3

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Arizona

    L 31-5

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 38-22

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    New York

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
