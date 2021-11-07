Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (left) pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) with no helmet during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-7) will attempt to stop their seven-game losing streak November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium against the Houston Texans (1-7), who have lost seven games in a row. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Texans

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami and Houston Stats

The Dolphins put up 12.8 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Texans surrender (30.1).

The Dolphins collect 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9) than the Texans give up per outing (401.4).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (9).

The Texans put up 14.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Dolphins surrender (29.1).

The Texans average 125.8 fewer yards per game (281.1) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (406.9).

The Texans have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (9).

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa has 1,040 yards through the air (130 per game) and a 65.6% completion percentage (103-for-157), pitching seven touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Myles Gaskin has rushed for a team-high 279 yards (34.9 per game). He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 31 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Mike Gesicki has 40 catches (55 targets) and paces his team with 475 receiving yards (59.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

This season Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 17 tackles.

Jerome Baker has totaled 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Xavien Howard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles and 10 passes defended eight this season.

Dolphins Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tua Tagovailoa QB Ribs Questionable Jerome Baker LB Knee Questionable Jaelan Phillips LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Greg Mancz OL Groin Full Participation In Practice Brandon Jones S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Texans Impact Players

This year Davis Mills has put up 1,357 passing yards (169.6 per game) while going 140-for-209 (67%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with eight interceptions.

David Johnson has taken 29 attempts for a team-leading 108 rushing yards (13.5 per game). He's also caught 20 passes for 153 yards (19.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Brandin Cooks has hauled in 51 receptions for 585 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 73.1 receiving yards per game.

This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with seven sacks and has added eight TFL and 20 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Eric Wilson has collected 42 tackles, one TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Hardy Nickerson LB Concussion Out Justin McCray OL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jacob Martin DE Knee Full Participation In Practice Deshaun Watson QB Not injury related Out Kevin Pierre-Louis LB Illness Full Participation In Practice Pharaoh Brown TE Thigh Out Brevin Jordan TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jonathan Greenard DE Foot Full Participation In Practice Chris Conley WR Calf Full Participation In Practice Rex Burkhead RB Hip Full Participation In Practice

Dolphins Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Jaguars L 23-20 Away 10/24/2021 Falcons L 30-28 Home 10/31/2021 Bills L 26-11 Away 11/7/2021 Texans - Home 11/11/2021 Ravens - Home 11/21/2021 Jets - Away 11/28/2021 Panthers - Home

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Indianapolis L 31-3 Away 10/24/2021 Arizona L 31-5 Away 10/31/2021 Los Angeles L 38-22 Home 11/7/2021 Miami - Away 11/21/2021 Tennessee - Away 11/28/2021 New York - Home 12/5/2021 Indianapolis - Home

