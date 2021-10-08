    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) breaks the tackle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) breaks the tackle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    The New England Patriots (1-3) visit a struggling Houston Texans (1-3) team on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The Texans have lost three straight games. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texans vs. Patriots

    Betting Information for New England vs. Houston

    Patriots vs Texans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Patriots

    -9

    39.5

    New England and Houston Stats

    • The Patriots score 17.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than the Texans surrender per contest (29.0).
    • The Patriots average 90.0 fewer yards per game (311.8), than the Texans allow per contest (401.8).
    • The Patriots have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Texans have forced (6).
    • The Texans score 16.8 points per game, comparable to the 17.5 the Patriots allow.
    • The Texans average 263.3 yards per game, 43.7 fewer yards than the 307.0 the Patriots give up.
    • This year the Texans have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Patriots' takeaways (5).

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has thrown for 1,012 yards while connecting on 70% of his passes (112-for-160), with four touchdowns and four interceptions (253.0 yards per game).
    • Damien Harris has rushed for a team-leading 172 yards (43.0 YPG) and tallied one touchdown.
    • Jakobi Meyers has 27 catches (on 41 targets) and leads the team with 246 receiving yards (61.5 per game).
    • This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
    • Kyle Dugger has collected 19 tackles and 4.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 17 tackles and four passes defended.

    Patriots Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Texans Impact Players

    • This season Davis Mills has recorded 357 passing yards (89.3 per game) while going 38-for-67 (56.7%) and throwing for two touchdowns with five interceptions.
    • Mark Ingram II has taken 52 attempts for a team-leading 171 rushing yards (42.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Brandin Cooks has racked up 28 catches for 369 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 92.3 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Whitney Mercilus leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and nine tackles.
    • Christian Kirksey's 29 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Justin Reid has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 14 tackles and two passes defended.

    Texans Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    New England Patriots at Houston Texans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16909267
    MLB

    How to Watch ALDS Game 2: White Sox at Astros

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16707593
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and defensive end Christian Covington (95) react after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) leaps into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 30
    NFL

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs with the football in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during their football game Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvssteelers 1003211873djpb
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Andrew Wingard (42) in the second quarter during the Jaguars vs. Titans game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Sunday, December 13, 2020. [Matt Pendleton/Special to the Times-Union] Fljax 121320 Jagsvstitans 31
    NFL

    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy