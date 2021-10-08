Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) breaks the tackle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (1-3) visit a struggling Houston Texans (1-3) team on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The Texans have lost three straight games. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Patriots

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: NRG Stadium

Betting Information for New England vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -9 39.5

New England and Houston Stats

The Patriots score 17.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than the Texans surrender per contest (29.0).

The Patriots average 90.0 fewer yards per game (311.8), than the Texans allow per contest (401.8).

The Patriots have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Texans have forced (6).

The Texans score 16.8 points per game, comparable to the 17.5 the Patriots allow.

The Texans average 263.3 yards per game, 43.7 fewer yards than the 307.0 the Patriots give up.

This year the Texans have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Patriots' takeaways (5).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has thrown for 1,012 yards while connecting on 70% of his passes (112-for-160), with four touchdowns and four interceptions (253.0 yards per game).

Damien Harris has rushed for a team-leading 172 yards (43.0 YPG) and tallied one touchdown.

Jakobi Meyers has 27 catches (on 41 targets) and leads the team with 246 receiving yards (61.5 per game).

This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Kyle Dugger has collected 19 tackles and 4.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 17 tackles and four passes defended.

Patriots Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Texans Impact Players

This season Davis Mills has recorded 357 passing yards (89.3 per game) while going 38-for-67 (56.7%) and throwing for two touchdowns with five interceptions.

Mark Ingram II has taken 52 attempts for a team-leading 171 rushing yards (42.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Brandin Cooks has racked up 28 catches for 369 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 92.3 receiving yards per game.

This season Whitney Mercilus leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Christian Kirksey's 29 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.

Justin Reid has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 14 tackles and two passes defended.

Texans Injuries: No Injuries Listed

