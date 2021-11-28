Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs the ball during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Texans 0742

The New York Jets (2-8) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Texans (2-8) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at NRG Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Jets

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: NRG Stadium

Betting Information for Houston vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Texans -3 44.5

Houston and New York Stats

The Texans put up 17.0 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Jets allow (32.0).

The Texans collect 143.1 fewer yards per game (271.1), than the Jets give up per outing (414.2).

This year, the Texans have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Jets' takeaways (8).

The Jets rack up 17.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Texans give up (27.1).

The Jets average 51.6 fewer yards per game (337.7) than the Texans allow (389.3).

This season the Jets have turned the ball over 23 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (19).

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has thrown for 1,357 yards (140-for-209), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (135.7 YPG).

David Johnson has racked up a team-best 137 yards (13.7 YPG). He also averages 19.8 receiving yards, catching 26 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown.

Brandin Cooks has racked up 59 receptions for 659 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 87 times, and averages 65.9 receiving yards per game.

Jonathan Greenard has 7.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 9.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Kamu Grugier-Hill has racked up 60 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.

Texans Injuries: Josh McCown: Out (Illness), Cullen Gillaspia: Out (Back), Bryan Anger: Questionable (Right Quadricep), Kenny Stills: Out (Quadricep)

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has 1,168 passing yards (116.8 per game) with a 57.5% completion percentage (104-for-181), throwing for four touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Ty Johnson has taken 42 carries for a team-leading 144 rushing yards (14.4 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 25 passes for 271 yards (27.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.

This year Corey Davis has 32 catches and leads the team with 477 yards (47.7 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 36 tackles.

This season C.J. Mosley has totaled 80 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

Ashtyn Davis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and one pass defended.

Jets Injuries: Alex Lewis: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Chuma Edoga: Doubtful (Ankle), George Fant: Doubtful (Knee), Patrick Onwuasor: Out (Hamstring), Blake Cashman: Questionable (Hamstrings)

