How to Watch Houston Texans vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Jets (2-8) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Texans (2-8) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at NRG Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texans vs. Jets
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
Betting Information for Houston vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texans
-3
44.5
Houston and New York Stats
- The Texans put up 17.0 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Jets allow (32.0).
- The Texans collect 143.1 fewer yards per game (271.1), than the Jets give up per outing (414.2).
- This year, the Texans have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Jets' takeaways (8).
- The Jets rack up 17.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Texans give up (27.1).
- The Jets average 51.6 fewer yards per game (337.7) than the Texans allow (389.3).
- This season the Jets have turned the ball over 23 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (19).
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills has thrown for 1,357 yards (140-for-209), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (135.7 YPG).
- David Johnson has racked up a team-best 137 yards (13.7 YPG). He also averages 19.8 receiving yards, catching 26 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown.
- Brandin Cooks has racked up 59 receptions for 659 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 87 times, and averages 65.9 receiving yards per game.
- Jonathan Greenard has 7.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 9.0 TFL and 23 tackles.
- Kamu Grugier-Hill has racked up 60 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.
Texans Injuries: Josh McCown: Out (Illness), Cullen Gillaspia: Out (Back), Bryan Anger: Questionable (Right Quadricep), Kenny Stills: Out (Quadricep)
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has 1,168 passing yards (116.8 per game) with a 57.5% completion percentage (104-for-181), throwing for four touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Ty Johnson has taken 42 carries for a team-leading 144 rushing yards (14.4 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 25 passes for 271 yards (27.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.
- This year Corey Davis has 32 catches and leads the team with 477 yards (47.7 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 36 tackles.
- This season C.J. Mosley has totaled 80 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
- Ashtyn Davis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and one pass defended.
Jets Injuries: Alex Lewis: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Chuma Edoga: Doubtful (Ankle), George Fant: Doubtful (Knee), Patrick Onwuasor: Out (Hamstring), Blake Cashman: Questionable (Hamstrings)
