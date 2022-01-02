Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco 49ers (8-7) host the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 49ers vs. Texans

    San Francisco and Houston Stats

    • This year, the 49ers score just 1.6 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Texans give up (26.7).
    • The 49ers average just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1), than the Texans allow per outing (380.9).
    • The 49ers have 21 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 24 takeaways.
    • The Texans score 16.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the 49ers surrender (22.3).
    • The Texans average 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers allow per matchup (318.9).
    • The Texans have turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has 3,494 yards through the air (232.9 per game) and a 68% completion percentage (278-for-409), tossing 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
    • Elijah Mitchell has put up a team-leading 759 yards (50.6 per game) and picked up five touchdowns.
    • Nick Bosa has 15 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 19 TFL and 46 tackles.
    • Fred Warner's 114 tackles and five TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 65 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

    49ers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Elijah Mitchell

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    D.J. Jones

    DT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Maurice Hurst

    DT

    Calf

    Out

    Talanoa Hufanga

    S

    Knee

    Doubtful

    Dre Greenlaw

    LB

    Groin

    Out

    Jimmy Garoppolo

    QB

    Thumb

    Doubtful

    Azeez Al-Shaair

    LB

    Knee

    Out

    Trent Williams

    OT

    Not injury related

    Alex Mack

    C

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Texans Impact Players

    • This campaign, Davis Mills has recorded 2,200 passing yards (146.7 per game) while connecting on 219 of 329 passes (66.6%), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
    • Rex Burkhead has churned out a team-best 356 rushing yards (23.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This year Brandin Cooks has 80 catches and leads the team with 945 yards (63 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
    • Jonathan Greenard has eight sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up nine TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Kamu Grugier-Hill has totaled 92 tackles, 12 TFL, three sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Desmond King II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 74 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended 15 this season.

    Texans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Kamu Grugier-Hill

    LB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jonathan Greenard

    DE

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Chris Conley

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Justin Britt

    OL

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jimmy Moreland

    CB

    Illness

    Questionable

    A.J. Moore

    S

    Illness

    Questionable

    DeMarcus Walker

    DE

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jordan Jenkins

    DE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Antony Auclair

    TE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    49ers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Bengals

    W 26-23

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Falcons

    W 31-13

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Titans

    L 20-17

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Texans

    -

    Home

    Texans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Seattle

    L 33-13

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 30-16

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Los Angeles

    W 41-29

    Home

    1/2/2022

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

