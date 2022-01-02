Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (8-7) host the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Texans

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Francisco and Houston Stats

This year, the 49ers score just 1.6 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Texans give up (26.7).

The 49ers average just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1), than the Texans allow per outing (380.9).

The 49ers have 21 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 24 takeaways.

The Texans score 16.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the 49ers surrender (22.3).

The Texans average 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers allow per matchup (318.9).

The Texans have turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has 3,494 yards through the air (232.9 per game) and a 68% completion percentage (278-for-409), tossing 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has put up a team-leading 759 yards (50.6 per game) and picked up five touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has 15 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 19 TFL and 46 tackles.

Fred Warner's 114 tackles and five TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 65 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Ankle Questionable D.J. Jones DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Maurice Hurst DT Calf Out Talanoa Hufanga S Knee Doubtful Dre Greenlaw LB Groin Out Jimmy Garoppolo QB Thumb Doubtful Azeez Al-Shaair LB Knee Out Trent Williams OT Not injury related Alex Mack C Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Texans Impact Players

This campaign, Davis Mills has recorded 2,200 passing yards (146.7 per game) while connecting on 219 of 329 passes (66.6%), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Rex Burkhead has churned out a team-best 356 rushing yards (23.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

This year Brandin Cooks has 80 catches and leads the team with 945 yards (63 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.

Jonathan Greenard has eight sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up nine TFL and 31 tackles.

Kamu Grugier-Hill has totaled 92 tackles, 12 TFL, three sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Desmond King II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 74 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended 15 this season.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Greenard DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice Chris Conley WR Knee Questionable Justin Britt OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jimmy Moreland CB Illness Questionable A.J. Moore S Illness Questionable DeMarcus Walker DE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Jenkins DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Antony Auclair TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Bengals W 26-23 Away 12/19/2021 Falcons W 31-13 Home 12/23/2021 Titans L 20-17 Away 1/2/2022 Texans - Home

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Seattle L 33-13 Home 12/19/2021 Jacksonville W 30-16 Away 12/26/2021 Los Angeles W 41-29 Home 1/2/2022 San Francisco - Away

Regional restrictions apply.