Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (8-7) host the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Texans
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
San Francisco and Houston Stats
- This year, the 49ers score just 1.6 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Texans give up (26.7).
- The 49ers average just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1), than the Texans allow per outing (380.9).
- The 49ers have 21 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 24 takeaways.
- The Texans score 16.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the 49ers surrender (22.3).
- The Texans average 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers allow per matchup (318.9).
- The Texans have turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (17) this season.
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has 3,494 yards through the air (232.9 per game) and a 68% completion percentage (278-for-409), tossing 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has put up a team-leading 759 yards (50.6 per game) and picked up five touchdowns.
- Nick Bosa has 15 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 19 TFL and 46 tackles.
- Fred Warner's 114 tackles and five TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 65 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Elijah Mitchell
RB
Ankle
Questionable
D.J. Jones
DT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Maurice Hurst
DT
Calf
Out
Talanoa Hufanga
S
Knee
Doubtful
Dre Greenlaw
LB
Groin
Out
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB
Thumb
Doubtful
Azeez Al-Shaair
LB
Knee
Out
Trent Williams
OT
Not injury related
Alex Mack
C
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Texans Impact Players
- This campaign, Davis Mills has recorded 2,200 passing yards (146.7 per game) while connecting on 219 of 329 passes (66.6%), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- Rex Burkhead has churned out a team-best 356 rushing yards (23.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This year Brandin Cooks has 80 catches and leads the team with 945 yards (63 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
- Jonathan Greenard has eight sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up nine TFL and 31 tackles.
- Kamu Grugier-Hill has totaled 92 tackles, 12 TFL, three sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Desmond King II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 74 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended 15 this season.
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kamu Grugier-Hill
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jonathan Greenard
DE
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Chris Conley
WR
Knee
Questionable
Justin Britt
OL
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jimmy Moreland
CB
Illness
Questionable
A.J. Moore
S
Illness
Questionable
DeMarcus Walker
DE
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Jordan Jenkins
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Antony Auclair
TE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Bengals
W 26-23
Away
12/19/2021
Falcons
W 31-13
Home
12/23/2021
Titans
L 20-17
Away
1/2/2022
Texans
-
Home
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Seattle
L 33-13
Home
12/19/2021
Jacksonville
W 30-16
Away
12/26/2021
Los Angeles
W 41-29
Home
1/2/2022
San Francisco
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.