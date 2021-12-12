How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) go on the road to match up against the Houston Texans (2-10) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texans vs. Seahawks
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Houston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Seahawks
-9
40.5
Seattle and Houston Stats
- This year, the Seahawks score 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans surrender (26.9).
- The Seahawks collect 298.3 yards per game, 80.7 fewer yards than the 379.0 the Texans allow per outing.
- The Seahawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.
- The Texans average 7.1 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Seahawks allow (20.8).
- The Texans average 141.7 fewer yards per game (254.5) than the Seahawks allow per matchup (396.2).
- This season the Texans have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Seahawks' takeaways (13).
Seahawks Impact Players
- This season Russell Wilson has 2,042 passing yards (170.2 yards per game) while going 174-for-259 (67.2%) and throwing 14 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has added 133 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.1 yards per game.
- Alex Collins has run for a team-best 395 yards (32.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Tyler Lockett has 57 receptions for a team-high 881 yards (73.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Darrell Taylor has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 4.0 TFL and 21 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner's 137 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
- This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with four interceptions and has added 73 tackles and six passes defended.
Seahawks Injuries: Carlos Dunlap II: Questionable (Foot), Cedric Ogbuehi: Questionable (Calf), Phil Haynes: Questionable (Hip), Travis Homer: Doubtful (Knee), Jamarco Jones: Out (Groin), Ryan Neal: Questionable (Hip)
Texans Impact Players
- This campaign, Davis Mills has racked up 1,406 passing yards (117.2 per game) while completing 146 of 223 passes (65.5%), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- David Johnson has taken 56 carries for a team-leading 176 rushing yards (14.7 per game). He's also caught 28 passes for 214 yards (17.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
- Brandin Cooks has hauled in 65 passes for a team-high 742 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 98 times, and averages 61.8 yards per game.
- Jonathan Greenard has collected a team-leading 8.0 sacks, while adding 9.0 TFL and 27 tackles.
- This season Kamu Grugier-Hill has collected 86 tackles, 10.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 41 tackles and four passes defended.
Texans Injuries: Keke Coutee: Questionable (Knee), John Reid: Questionable (Neck), Jonathan Greenard: Questionable (Illness), Pharaoh Brown: Out (Concussion), Brandin Cooks: Questionable (Foot), AJ McCarron: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Keion Crossen: Questionable (Foot), Phillip Gaines: Questionable (Knee)
