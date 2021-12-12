Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs with the ball during the game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) go on the road to match up against the Houston Texans (2-10) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: NRG Stadium

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Seahawks -9 40.5

Seattle and Houston Stats

This year, the Seahawks score 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans surrender (26.9).

The Seahawks collect 298.3 yards per game, 80.7 fewer yards than the 379.0 the Texans allow per outing.

The Seahawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.

The Texans average 7.1 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Seahawks allow (20.8).

The Texans average 141.7 fewer yards per game (254.5) than the Seahawks allow per matchup (396.2).

This season the Texans have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Seahawks' takeaways (13).

Seahawks Impact Players

This season Russell Wilson has 2,042 passing yards (170.2 yards per game) while going 174-for-259 (67.2%) and throwing 14 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has added 133 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.1 yards per game.

Alex Collins has run for a team-best 395 yards (32.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett has 57 receptions for a team-high 881 yards (73.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Darrell Taylor has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 4.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Bobby Wagner's 137 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.

This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with four interceptions and has added 73 tackles and six passes defended.

Seahawks Injuries: Carlos Dunlap II: Questionable (Foot), Cedric Ogbuehi: Questionable (Calf), Phil Haynes: Questionable (Hip), Travis Homer: Doubtful (Knee), Jamarco Jones: Out (Groin), Ryan Neal: Questionable (Hip)

Texans Impact Players

This campaign, Davis Mills has racked up 1,406 passing yards (117.2 per game) while completing 146 of 223 passes (65.5%), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

David Johnson has taken 56 carries for a team-leading 176 rushing yards (14.7 per game). He's also caught 28 passes for 214 yards (17.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Brandin Cooks has hauled in 65 passes for a team-high 742 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 98 times, and averages 61.8 yards per game.

Jonathan Greenard has collected a team-leading 8.0 sacks, while adding 9.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

This season Kamu Grugier-Hill has collected 86 tackles, 10.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 41 tackles and four passes defended.

Texans Injuries: Keke Coutee: Questionable (Knee), John Reid: Questionable (Neck), Jonathan Greenard: Questionable (Illness), Pharaoh Brown: Out (Concussion), Brandin Cooks: Questionable (Foot), AJ McCarron: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Keion Crossen: Questionable (Foot), Phillip Gaines: Questionable (Knee)

