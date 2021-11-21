How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tennessee Titans (8-2) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Houston Texans (1-8) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Titans vs. Texans
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tennessee and Houston Stats
- The Titans average just 0.9 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Texans allow (28.7).
- The Titans rack up 347.5 yards per game, 38.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Texans allow per matchup.
- This year, the Titans have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (14).
- This year the Texans put up nine fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans surrender (23.2).
- The Texans collect 86.4 fewer yards per game (280.1) than the Titans give up per matchup (366.5).
- This season the Texans have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Titans' takeaways (14).
Titans Impact Players
- This season Ryan Tannehill has accumulated 2,358 passing yards (235.8 yards per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 169 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus five scores), averaging 16.9 yards per game.
- A.J. Brown has hauled in 41 catches for 567 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times, and averages 56.7 receiving yards per game.
- Harold Landry has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 10 TFL and 52 tackles.
- David Long has collected 66 tackles, four TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Kevin Byard leads the team with five interceptions and has added 45 tackles and 12 passes defended.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Greg Mabin
CB
Ankle
Out
David Long
LB
Hamstring
Out
Nate Davis
OG
Concussion
Out
A.J. Brown
WR
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jeremy McNichols
RB
Concussion
Out
Rashaan Evans
LB
Ankle
Out
Geoff Swaim
TE
Concussion
Out
Janoris Jenkins
CB
Chest
Questionable
Tory Carter
FB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Teair Tart
DT
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Kyle Peko
DT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Aaron Brewer
OL
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Texans Impact Players
- This campaign, Davis Mills has put up 1,357 passing yards (150.8 per game) while connecting on 140 of 209 passes (67%), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- Phillip Lindsay has taken 49 attempts for a team-leading 133 rushing yards (14.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- This season Brandin Cooks has 57 receptions for a team-high 641 yards (71.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Jonathan Greenard has seven sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up nine TFL and 23 tackles.
- Kamu Grugier-Hill's 48 tackles, six TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cre'von LeBlanc
DB
Illness
Out
Jonathan Greenard
DE
Foot
Out
Pharaoh Brown
TE
Thigh
Limited Participation In Practice
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Colts
W 34-31
Away
11/7/2021
Rams
W 28-16
Away
11/14/2021
Saints
W 23-21
Home
11/21/2021
Texans
-
Home
11/28/2021
Patriots
-
Away
12/12/2021
Jaguars
-
Home
12/19/2021
Steelers
-
Away
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Arizona
L 31-5
Away
10/31/2021
Los Angeles
L 38-22
Home
11/7/2021
Miami
L 17-9
Away
11/21/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/28/2021
New York
-
Home
12/5/2021
Indianapolis
-
Home
12/12/2021
Seattle
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.