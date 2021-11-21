Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) leaves the field after beating the Saints at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Saints 4715

The Tennessee Titans (8-2) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Houston Texans (1-8) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Texans

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee and Houston Stats

The Titans average just 0.9 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Texans allow (28.7).

The Titans rack up 347.5 yards per game, 38.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Texans allow per matchup.

This year, the Titans have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (14).

This year the Texans put up nine fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans surrender (23.2).

The Texans collect 86.4 fewer yards per game (280.1) than the Titans give up per matchup (366.5).

This season the Texans have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Titans' takeaways (14).

Titans Impact Players

This season Ryan Tannehill has accumulated 2,358 passing yards (235.8 yards per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 169 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus five scores), averaging 16.9 yards per game.

A.J. Brown has hauled in 41 catches for 567 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times, and averages 56.7 receiving yards per game.

Harold Landry has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 10 TFL and 52 tackles.

David Long has collected 66 tackles, four TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Kevin Byard leads the team with five interceptions and has added 45 tackles and 12 passes defended.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Greg Mabin CB Ankle Out David Long LB Hamstring Out Nate Davis OG Concussion Out A.J. Brown WR Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Jeremy McNichols RB Concussion Out Rashaan Evans LB Ankle Out Geoff Swaim TE Concussion Out Janoris Jenkins CB Chest Questionable Tory Carter FB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Teair Tart DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Kyle Peko DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Brewer OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Texans Impact Players

This campaign, Davis Mills has put up 1,357 passing yards (150.8 per game) while connecting on 140 of 209 passes (67%), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Phillip Lindsay has taken 49 attempts for a team-leading 133 rushing yards (14.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This season Brandin Cooks has 57 receptions for a team-high 641 yards (71.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jonathan Greenard has seven sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up nine TFL and 23 tackles.

Kamu Grugier-Hill's 48 tackles, six TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cre'von LeBlanc DB Illness Out Jonathan Greenard DE Foot Out Pharaoh Brown TE Thigh Limited Participation In Practice

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Colts W 34-31 Away 11/7/2021 Rams W 28-16 Away 11/14/2021 Saints W 23-21 Home 11/21/2021 Texans - Home 11/28/2021 Patriots - Away 12/12/2021 Jaguars - Home 12/19/2021 Steelers - Away

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Arizona L 31-5 Away 10/31/2021 Los Angeles L 38-22 Home 11/7/2021 Miami L 17-9 Away 11/21/2021 Tennessee - Away 11/28/2021 New York - Home 12/5/2021 Indianapolis - Home 12/12/2021 Seattle - Home

