    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) leaves the field after beating the Saints at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Saints 4715

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) leaves the field after beating the Saints at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Saints 4715

    The Tennessee Titans (8-2) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Houston Texans (1-8) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Titans vs. Texans

    Tennessee and Houston Stats

    • The Titans average just 0.9 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Texans allow (28.7).
    • The Titans rack up 347.5 yards per game, 38.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Texans allow per matchup.
    • This year, the Titans have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (14).
    • This year the Texans put up nine fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans surrender (23.2).
    • The Texans collect 86.4 fewer yards per game (280.1) than the Titans give up per matchup (366.5).
    • This season the Texans have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Titans' takeaways (14).

    Titans Impact Players

    • This season Ryan Tannehill has accumulated 2,358 passing yards (235.8 yards per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 169 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus five scores), averaging 16.9 yards per game.
    • A.J. Brown has hauled in 41 catches for 567 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times, and averages 56.7 receiving yards per game.
    • Harold Landry has 10 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 10 TFL and 52 tackles.
    • David Long has collected 66 tackles, four TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Kevin Byard leads the team with five interceptions and has added 45 tackles and 12 passes defended.

    Titans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Greg Mabin

    CB

    Ankle

    Out

    David Long

    LB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Nate Davis

    OG

    Concussion

    Out

    A.J. Brown

    WR

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jeremy McNichols

    RB

    Concussion

    Out

    Rashaan Evans

    LB

    Ankle

    Out

    Geoff Swaim

    TE

    Concussion

    Out

    Janoris Jenkins

    CB

    Chest

    Questionable

    Tory Carter

    FB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Teair Tart

    DT

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kyle Peko

    DT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Aaron Brewer

    OL

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Texans Impact Players

    • This campaign, Davis Mills has put up 1,357 passing yards (150.8 per game) while connecting on 140 of 209 passes (67%), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
    • Phillip Lindsay has taken 49 attempts for a team-leading 133 rushing yards (14.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • This season Brandin Cooks has 57 receptions for a team-high 641 yards (71.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Jonathan Greenard has seven sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up nine TFL and 23 tackles.
    • Kamu Grugier-Hill's 48 tackles, six TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.

    Texans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cre'von LeBlanc

    DB

    Illness

    Out

    Jonathan Greenard

    DE

    Foot

    Out

    Pharaoh Brown

    TE

    Thigh

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Titans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Colts

    W 34-31

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Rams

    W 28-16

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Saints

    W 23-21

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Texans

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Away

    Texans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Arizona

    L 31-5

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 38-22

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Miami

    L 17-9

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    New York

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
