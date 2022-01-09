Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) throws his hat to a fan after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans (11-5) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Houston Texans (4-12) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in an AFC South clash. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Titans -10.5 42.5

Tennessee and Houston Stats

This year, the Titans average just 2.1 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Texans allow (26.5).

The Titans collect 44.5 fewer yards per game (338.6), than the Texans give up per outing (383.1).

The Titans have 25 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Texans.

The Texans score 4.7 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Titans surrender (20.6).

The Texans collect 273.4 yards per game, 55.0 fewer yards than the 328.4 the Titans allow.

The Texans have 22 giveaways this season, while the Titans have 22 takeaways.

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill has 3,447 passing yards (215.4 per game) and a 66.9% completion percentage (334-for-499), heaving 17 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He also has 272 rushing yards on 53 carries (with seven touchdowns).

D'Onta Foreman has 112 carries for a team-best 497 rushing yards (62.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

A.J. Brown has grabbed 59 passes for a team best 801 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 50.1 receiving yards per game.

Harold Landry has 12.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 14.0 TFL and 71 tackles.

Kevin Byard leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 83 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

Titans Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Texans Impact Players

This season Davis Mills has put up 2,363 passing yards (147.7 per game) while going 240-for-361 (66.5%) and throwing for 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Rex Burkhead has racked up a team-best 403 rushing yards (25.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

This year Brandin Cooks has 87 catches for a team-high 1,011 yards (63.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jonathan Greenard has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 9.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

Kamu Grugier-Hill's 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Desmond King II has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 81 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

Texans Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Regional restrictions apply.