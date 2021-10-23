    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 1-5 Texans travel to the NFC to play the 6-0 Cardinals who are the only undefeated team left in the NFL.
    This is a tale of the top of the board and the bottom. The Cardinals are currently 6-0 on the year. They haven't lost a single game yet. Their closest game to date was a 34-33 win over the Vikings in Week 2 and outside of that, they haven't won a game by less than a touchdown.

    How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 24th, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    You can live stream Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Texans, on the other hand, have only won one game all year with a record of 1-5. That sole win came against another team who is also 1-5 so it wasn't even that impressive. They did only lose to the Patriots by three though showing the hidden potential in this team.

    Despite that, the Cardinals will be fun to watch in this game. Their newest acquisition is ex-Philadelphia Eagles tight end, Zach Ertz. They have desperately needed a tight end with Maxx Williams operating as their TE1. 

    Now with Ertz, it should open up the middle of the field more for Kyler to either run or hit DeAndre Hopkins on the sideline. Christian Kirk and A.J. Green should also benefit from the distraction in the middle.

    Ertz will prove to be a valuable piece of the puzzle for Arizona as we watch him debut in the red this week.

    Arizona is projected to win this game by a margin of 17.5. Arizona's money line is -1,700 and Houston's is +900. This will be a fun game to watch.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
