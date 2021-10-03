How to Watch Texans vs. Bills

While just one game separates the Bills (2-1) and the Texans (1-2) in the standings, the teams find themselves in much different positions.

How to Watch: Texans at Bills

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Bills dropped the season opener to the Steelers, but have won the past two games, with the team averaging 39 points over those two games. Last week quarterback Josh Allen threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns, with a pair of those going to veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders.

The addition of Sanders has provided a key boost to an offense that needed a second outside receiver to compliment Stefon Diggs after John Brown left in free agency.

Buffalo's defense has allowed the fourth-fewest yards in the NFL through three games. It's allowed one rushing touchdown and three passing scores, both numbers that put it among the league leaders.

As for the Texans, Houston opened its season with a win behind the multi-dimension ability of quarterback Tyrod Taylor. But with Taylor now injured, Houston has turned to rookie passer Davis Mills to lead the way.

In last week's 24-9 loss to the Panthers, Mills threw for 168 yards and a touchdown, with 112 of those going to Brandin Cooks. Anthony Miller caught the lone touchdown, but the Texans offense has mainly been running through Cooks since Mills took over as the quarterback. That one-pronged attack has made it easy for opponents to shut the Texans down. On Thursday, the team's leading rusher, Mark Ingram, had just 21 yards.

These teams last met in the 2019 postseason, with the Texans winning 22-19 in overtime. But this Texans team looks nothing like that one, which was quarterbacked by Deshaun Watson and still featured wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

