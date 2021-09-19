How to Watch Texans at Browns

After a close loss in the first week of the season, the Browns aim to rebound as they host the Texans.

The Texans (1-0) head to Ohio to take on the Browns (0-1) in the second week of the season.

How to Watch Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns Online:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET



TV: CBS

Though Cleveland lost its first game, they nearly stole the contest from the Chiefs. Baker Mayfield throw for 321 yards on the road against the defending AFC champions in the 33-29 loss. Nick Chubb added two rushing touchdowns and Kareem Hunt had one for Cleveland.

PLAYER/INJURY UPDATES

Texans WR Anthony Miller is inactive for Week 2 against the Browns.

Odell Beckham (knee) is inactive for Week 2 against the Browns.

The Texans bested the Jaguars 37-21 last week. They picked off rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence three times in the contest, though Lawrence also threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor had 291 yards and two touchdowns while veteran running back Mark Ingram II had 26 carries for 85 yards and a score in his Houston debut.

Even despite their opposite results in Week 1, Cleveland enters Sunday with higher expectations for this season. However, bolstered by their season-opening win, the Texans will look for an upset against the Browns.

