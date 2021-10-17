How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

Despite losing last week, the Texans' offense finally came alive and will play the Colts on Sunday.

The Texans (1-4) will head to Indianapolis on Sunday to face the Colts (1-4) in a battle of teams at the bottom of a weak AFC South.

How to Watch: Texans at Colts

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Last week, rookie quarterback Davis Mills threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots, rebounding from a rough Week 4 loss to Buffalo—87 yards and four picks—to post the best numbers of his brief NFL career. And while head coach David Culley has said that Tyrod Taylor will start when healthy, Mills will get at least one more chance to show that he's learning to operate an NFL offense.

Houston also diversified its offense last week, with Brandin Cooks being targeted just five times. His previous low for the year was seven, with a pair of games with double-digit targets.

The Colts looked poised for the team's second win of the season last week but lost to Baltimore in overtime, squandering a 22-9 lead after three quarters.

Quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 402 yards, finally showing some of the promise that had Indy trade for the former Eagle this offseason. Jonathan Taylor had 53 rushing yards and a touchdown, plus three catches for 116 and a score.

Houston has played the Colts on the road 19 times in the regular season. The Texans have won just three of those games, all between 2015 and 2018. The Colts won both meetings in 2020.

