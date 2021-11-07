Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Texans and Dolphins both look for their second win of the year when they face off Saturday in Miami.
    Author:

    Something has to give on Sunday when the Texans travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins. Both teams won their first game of the year against a division rival, but haven't won since.

    How to Watch Texans at Dolphins Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WSVN-TV – Miami, FL)

    Live stream the Texans at Dolphins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The difference between the two teams is that the Texans weren't expected to win many games this year, but the Dolphins were supposed to compete for a playoff berth and possibly a division title.

    Houston has played well at times this year, but haven't been able to put a full game together since their season-opening win against the Jaguars. They led for most of the game against the Patriots before losing late and they also lost by just 10 to the Browns.

    They had possibly their best quarter of football against the Rams on Sunday when they scored 22 points in the fourth. Unfortunately, they were down 38-0 entering the final quarter.

    The Dolphins have really struggled since that first win of the year. They have had trouble on the offensive side of the ball as they have only scored 20 or more points in three of their eight games this year.

    The defense, which was supposed to be their strong point, has really struggled with being on the field a lot this year with the offense not staying on the field very long. If they want to win any more games the rest of the year, the offense is going to have to learn to move the ball.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WSVN-TV – Miami, FL)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
