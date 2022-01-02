How to Watch Texans at 49ers

Will the 49ers be able to hold onto their wild card spot in the NFC? Or will the Texans continue a strong run to close the season and pick up their third straight win?

There will be pride and playoff positioning on the line Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers host the Houston Texans in Week 17 of the NFL season. The Niners are looking to hold onto their current NFC wild card spot, while the Texans are going for a third straight win looking to finish the season on a high note after a disappointing start.

How to Watch Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Francisco comes into this game at 8-7, which is good for the sixth spot in the NFC. The Niners have won three of their last five games, including a win over the Bengals in overtime two weeks ago.

On the other side, Houston has won back-to-back games after a 2-11 start to the season. That includes a 41-29 upset of the Chargers last week.

A big part of Houston's turnaround has been rookie quarterback Davis Mills taking over the starting job. Over the last three games, Mills has thrown for 794 passing yards with five touchdowns.

Will Mills keep the good times going for the Texans? Or will the 49ers continue their playoff push? Watch live to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.