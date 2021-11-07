How to Watch the Denver Broncos Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

With the Broncos trying to make a push for a spot in the playoffs, the 2021 season is something fans will want to watch.

The Broncos are a team that no one truly knows what to expect from at this point in the 2021 NFL season. After getting off to a strong start to the year, the Broncos are now sitting at 4-4. While the Broncos still have a shot to get into the postseason, they need to get things going soon.

Where To Watch Denver Broncos Games

You can catch Denver Broncos games on CBS/FOX/ESPN/NFL Network.

Denver Broncos 2021 Season Preview

With the Chiefs struggling to begin the season, the Broncos are actually tied for third place in the AFC West division with Kansas City. Currently, the Raiders are leading the division race with a 5-2 record and the Chargers hold a 4-3 record.

Vic Fangio and Co. have a very talented roster on both sides of the football once again. However, they have lost some players due to injury and just traded Von Miller to the Rams ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The team may look different, but they still have plenty of firepower to win football games.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes for the Broncos. Teddy Bridgewater has looked very good at times, and inconsistent at other times. If he can play consistently each and every week, Denver has an offense capable of putting up points.

Defensively, the Broncos will have to find a way to replace the skill-set and leadership of Miller. Trading him was a bit of a shock, but Denver feels they need to slowly head in a different direction.

Make sure to tune in and watch the Broncos throughout the rest of the season. They may not be viewed as a serious contender, but only time will tell whether or not they can prove their doubters wrong.

Denver Broncos Schedule

If you're looking for who the Denver Broncos are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

