2022 NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Top quarterbacks had to wait until the third round to be selected, which NFL Draft surprises will fans see on day three?

Some mock drafts had said Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder would all be taken in the top 25 picks and Pickett was the only one in that group to be a first-rounder.

With the uncertainty around the future of Ryan Tannehill, the Titans got a great value pick in Willis. The selection of these quarterbacks left a lot of fans wondering if Pickett would have been available in the third round.

How to Watch 2022 NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 Today:

Date: April 30, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC/NFL Network

Live stream the 2022 NFL Draft Rounds 4-7 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Day three of the NFL Draft is always intriguing because there are generally several players who fans are unfamiliar with but end up making a big splash on the team.

Sam Howell and Carson Strong were thought to be late first to second-round selections and both of those players will have to wait until at least the fourth round. This has been a very strong offensive line draft and several potential starters are available.

Strong headlines that group of players and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get selected early.

Regional restrictions may apply.