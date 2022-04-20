How to Watch the Denver Broncos Online, 2022-23 All Season

The Broncos brought in former All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson to lead the team. Will it be enough to compete in the AFC West?

The Broncos had some stiff competition in the AFC West last season. Not only were the Chiefs still one of the best teams in the NFL, but the Chargers and Raiders also proved to be playoff threats as well. Denver made a significant move in the offseason by bringing in former All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson to lead the team.

Wilson won a Super Bowl in Seattle and passed for nearly 300 touchdowns. It will be a new era in Denver. Teddy Bridgewater was the quarterback for most of last season and wasn't bad, but it wasn't what the front office was looking for. Bridgewater was a temporary fix to a more significant problem, and Denver believes it has fixed that problem with Wilson.

Despite the 7-10 record, the defense wasn't terrible. Patrick Surtain II was a rookie sensation who proved to be a solid first-round draft pick. Randy Gregory is a signing fans should be excited about. He has an inconsistent career but proved to be a solid player toward the end of his time with Dallas. Bradley Chubb is another solid player who missed last year with an ankle injury. Denver will have to address its pass-rushing in this draft, however.

Denver Broncos 2022 NFL Draft Picks

2nd round: 64th overall

3rd round: 75th overall

3rd round: 96th overall

4th round: 115th overall

4th round: 116th overall

5th round: 145th overall

6th round: 206th overall

7th round: 232nd overall

7th round: 234th overall

Denver is gearing up for a much better season than it had last year, and if it can address those issues, it could be a more prominent presence in the AFC West standings. It will be hard to compete with the Chiefs, but the Broncos have addressed some glaring issues.

