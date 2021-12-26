Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Greg Gaines (91) reacts after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Nfl Los Angeles Rams At Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Colts

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Arizona and Indianapolis Stats

This year, the Cardinals average 5.6 more points per game (27) than the Colts allow (21.4).

The Cardinals rack up 376.4 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 343.7 the Colts allow per outing.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 17 fewer than the Colts have forced (31).

The Colts score 28.4 points per game, 8.1 more than the Cardinals surrender (20.3).

The Colts rack up 361.4 yards per game, 38.6 more yards than the 322.8 the Cardinals give up.

The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, seven fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (24).

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has posted 3,039 passing yards (217.1 YPG) with a 69.8% completion percentage (252-for-361) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also has 270 yards on the ground via 70 attempts and five rushing touchdowns.

James Conner has run for a team-high 700 yards (50 per game) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 334 receiving yards on 31 catches and two touchdowns.

Christian Kirk has 62 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 812 receiving yards (58 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Markus Golden has notched a team-leading 11 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 43 tackles.

Jordan Hicks' 107 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks make him the team's leading tackler.

Byron Murphy has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 50 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Antoine Wesley WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Zach Kerr NT Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Markus Golden OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Max Garcia OL Knee Questionable Zach Ertz TE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Isaiah Simmons LB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Phillips DE Knee Out Rondale Moore WR Ankle Questionable James Conner RB Heel Questionable

Colts Impact Players

This season, Carson Wentz has collected 3,005 passing yards (214.6 per game) while connecting on 271 of 432 passes (62.7%), with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has tacked on 184 rushing yards on 49 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 13.1 yards per game.

Jonathan Taylor has picked up a team-high 1,518 rushing yards (108.4 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns. He has added 36 catches for 336 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.

This year Michael Pittman Jr. has 68 catches for a team-high 889 yards (63.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

This season DeForest Buckner leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 55 tackles.

Bobby Okereke's 110 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team's top tackler.

Kenny Moore II has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 82 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and 13 passes defended 14 this season.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Quenton Nelson OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Andrew Sendejo FS Concussion Out Ryan Kelly C Not injury related Out George Odum S Illness Full Participation In Practice

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Bears W 33-22 Away 12/13/2021 Rams L 30-23 Home 12/19/2021 Lions L 30-12 Away 12/25/2021 Colts - Home 1/2/2022 Cowboys - Away

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Tampa Bay L 38-31 Home 12/5/2021 Houston W 31-0 Away 12/18/2021 New England W 27-17 Home 12/25/2021 Arizona - Away 1/2/2022 Las Vegas - Home

