Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Colts
- Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
Arizona and Indianapolis Stats
- This year, the Cardinals average 5.6 more points per game (27) than the Colts allow (21.4).
- The Cardinals rack up 376.4 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 343.7 the Colts allow per outing.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 17 fewer than the Colts have forced (31).
- The Colts score 28.4 points per game, 8.1 more than the Cardinals surrender (20.3).
- The Colts rack up 361.4 yards per game, 38.6 more yards than the 322.8 the Cardinals give up.
- The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, seven fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (24).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has posted 3,039 passing yards (217.1 YPG) with a 69.8% completion percentage (252-for-361) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also has 270 yards on the ground via 70 attempts and five rushing touchdowns.
- James Conner has run for a team-high 700 yards (50 per game) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 334 receiving yards on 31 catches and two touchdowns.
- Christian Kirk has 62 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 812 receiving yards (58 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- Markus Golden has notched a team-leading 11 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 43 tackles.
- Jordan Hicks' 107 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks make him the team's leading tackler.
- Byron Murphy has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 50 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Antoine Wesley
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Zach Kerr
NT
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Markus Golden
OLB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Max Garcia
OL
Knee
Questionable
Zach Ertz
TE
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Isaiah Simmons
LB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jordan Phillips
DE
Knee
Out
Rondale Moore
WR
Ankle
Questionable
James Conner
RB
Heel
Questionable
Colts Impact Players
- This season, Carson Wentz has collected 3,005 passing yards (214.6 per game) while connecting on 271 of 432 passes (62.7%), with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has tacked on 184 rushing yards on 49 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 13.1 yards per game.
- Jonathan Taylor has picked up a team-high 1,518 rushing yards (108.4 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns. He has added 36 catches for 336 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.
- This year Michael Pittman Jr. has 68 catches for a team-high 889 yards (63.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
- This season DeForest Buckner leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 55 tackles.
- Bobby Okereke's 110 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team's top tackler.
- Kenny Moore II has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 82 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and 13 passes defended 14 this season.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Quenton Nelson
OL
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Andrew Sendejo
FS
Concussion
Out
Ryan Kelly
C
Not injury related
Out
George Odum
S
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Bears
W 33-22
Away
12/13/2021
Rams
L 30-23
Home
12/19/2021
Lions
L 30-12
Away
12/25/2021
Colts
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cowboys
-
Away
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Tampa Bay
L 38-31
Home
12/5/2021
Houston
W 31-0
Away
12/18/2021
New England
W 27-17
Home
12/25/2021
Arizona
-
Away
1/2/2022
Las Vegas
-
Home
