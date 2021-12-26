Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Greg Gaines (91) reacts after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Nfl Los Angeles Rams At Arizona Cardinals

    The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cardinals vs. Colts

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: State Farm Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arizona and Indianapolis Stats

    • This year, the Cardinals average 5.6 more points per game (27) than the Colts allow (21.4).
    • The Cardinals rack up 376.4 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 343.7 the Colts allow per outing.
    • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 17 fewer than the Colts have forced (31).
    • The Colts score 28.4 points per game, 8.1 more than the Cardinals surrender (20.3).
    • The Colts rack up 361.4 yards per game, 38.6 more yards than the 322.8 the Cardinals give up.
    • The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, seven fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (24).

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • Kyler Murray has posted 3,039 passing yards (217.1 YPG) with a 69.8% completion percentage (252-for-361) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also has 270 yards on the ground via 70 attempts and five rushing touchdowns.
    • James Conner has run for a team-high 700 yards (50 per game) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 334 receiving yards on 31 catches and two touchdowns.
    • Christian Kirk has 62 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 812 receiving yards (58 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
    • Markus Golden has notched a team-leading 11 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 43 tackles.
    • Jordan Hicks' 107 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Byron Murphy has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 50 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.

    Cardinals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Antoine Wesley

    WR

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Zach Kerr

    NT

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Markus Golden

    OLB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Max Garcia

    OL

    Knee

    Questionable

    Zach Ertz

    TE

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Isaiah Simmons

    LB

    Shoulder

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jordan Phillips

    DE

    Knee

    Out

    Rondale Moore

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    James Conner

    RB

    Heel

    Questionable

    Colts Impact Players

    • This season, Carson Wentz has collected 3,005 passing yards (214.6 per game) while connecting on 271 of 432 passes (62.7%), with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has tacked on 184 rushing yards on 49 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 13.1 yards per game.
    • Jonathan Taylor has picked up a team-high 1,518 rushing yards (108.4 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns. He has added 36 catches for 336 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.
    • This year Michael Pittman Jr. has 68 catches for a team-high 889 yards (63.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • This season DeForest Buckner leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 55 tackles.
    • Bobby Okereke's 110 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team's top tackler.
    • Kenny Moore II has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 82 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and 13 passes defended 14 this season.

    Colts Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Quenton Nelson

    OL

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Andrew Sendejo

    FS

    Concussion

    Out

    Ryan Kelly

    C

    Not injury related

    Out

    George Odum

    S

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cardinals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Bears

    W 33-22

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Rams

    L 30-23

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Lions

    L 30-12

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Colts

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cowboys

    -

    Away

    Colts Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 38-31

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Houston

    W 31-0

    Away

    12/18/2021

    New England

    W 27-17

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Las Vegas

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
