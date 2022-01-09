The Colts look to clinch a playoff spot Sunday when they travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.

The Colts failed to clinch a playoff spot last Sunday when they lost to the Raiders on a last-second field goal. Indianapolis led going into the fourth quarter but gave up 10 points in the final frame to lose the game.

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WTHI- Terre Haute)

Sunday, the Colts get another chance to clinch a spot when they take on the struggling Jaguars.

With a win, the Colts are at least the last playoff spot but could move as high as the fifth spot if the Raiders lose and either the Patriots or Bills lose.

Every seed is still in play in the AFC, so Indianapolis has no idea who it will play if the team makes the playoffs until all games are done.

Jacksonville will look to spoil that party for the Colts and pull off a huge upset in its last game of the year.

The Jaguars have had a tough year, but last week was even worse when they gave up 50 points to the Patriots in a 40-point loss. It was the most points the Jags have given up this year.

The Colts are huge favorites, but Jacksonville beat them last year for its only win. The Jaguars will look to do it again on Sunday.

