Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) host the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium and will look to build on a three-game winning streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Colts
- Game Day: Monday, October 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Baltimore and Indianapolis Stats
- The Ravens rack up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per contest the Colts allow.
- The Ravens collect 89.2 more yards per game (420) than the Colts allow per matchup (330.8).
- This year, the Ravens have five turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (8).
- This season the Colts score just 2.2 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Ravens surrender (23).
- The Colts collect 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow (358.8).
- This season the Colts have turned the ball over four times, while the Ravens have forced 4 turnovers.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has passed for 1,077 yards (75-for-124), with four touchdowns and three interceptions (269.3 yards per game). He's also run the ball 42 times for a team-high 279 yards and two scores, averaging 69.8 yards per game.
- Marquise Brown has 19 catches (28 targets) and paces his team with 326 receiving yards (81.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- This season Jayson Oweh leads the team with two sacks and has added three TFL and 10 tackles.
- This season Patrick Queen has racked up 27 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
- Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 17 tackles and four passes defended four this season.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ronnie Stanley
OT
Ankle
Out
DeShon Elliott
S
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Alejandro Villanueva
OT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Geno Stone
S
Thigh
Limited Participation In Practice
Jimmy Smith
CB
Not injury related-rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Brandon Williams
DT
Not injury related-rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Justin Houston
OLB
Not injury related-rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Colts Impact Players
- This season, Carson Wentz has recorded 920 passing yards (230 per game) while completing 88 of 138 passes (63.8%), with five touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 68 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 17 yards per game.
- Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 274 yards on 58 attempts (68.5 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 20.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 11 passes for 81 yards.
- This year Michael Pittman Jr. has 23 catches and leads the team with 279 yards (69.8 per game).
- Kemoko Turay has collected a team-leading two sacks, while adding two TFL and three tackles.
- Bobby Okereke has racked up 28 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Darius Leonard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 25 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended four this season.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Braden Smith
OL
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kwity Paye
DE
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jordan Wilkins
RB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ryan Kelly
C
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Darius Leonard
LB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Eric Fisher
OT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jack Doyle
TE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Nyheim Hines
RB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Carson Wentz
QB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Khari Willis
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Chiefs
W 36-35
Home
9/26/2021
Lions
W 19-17
Away
10/3/2021
Broncos
W 23-7
Away
10/11/2021
Colts
-
Home
10/17/2021
Chargers
-
Home
10/24/2021
Bengals
-
Home
11/7/2021
Vikings
-
Home
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Los Angeles
L 27-24
Home
9/26/2021
Tennessee
L 25-16
Away
10/3/2021
Miami
W 27-17
Away
10/11/2021
Baltimore
-
Away
10/17/2021
Houston
-
Home
10/24/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
10/31/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.