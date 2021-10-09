Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) host the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium and will look to build on a three-game winning streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Colts

Game Day: Monday, October 11, 2021

Monday, October 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baltimore and Indianapolis Stats

The Ravens rack up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per contest the Colts allow.

The Ravens collect 89.2 more yards per game (420) than the Colts allow per matchup (330.8).

This year, the Ravens have five turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (8).

This season the Colts score just 2.2 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Ravens surrender (23).

The Colts collect 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow (358.8).

This season the Colts have turned the ball over four times, while the Ravens have forced 4 turnovers.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has passed for 1,077 yards (75-for-124), with four touchdowns and three interceptions (269.3 yards per game). He's also run the ball 42 times for a team-high 279 yards and two scores, averaging 69.8 yards per game.

Marquise Brown has 19 catches (28 targets) and paces his team with 326 receiving yards (81.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

This season Jayson Oweh leads the team with two sacks and has added three TFL and 10 tackles.

This season Patrick Queen has racked up 27 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 17 tackles and four passes defended four this season.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ronnie Stanley OT Ankle Out DeShon Elliott S Quad Limited Participation In Practice Alejandro Villanueva OT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Geno Stone S Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Jimmy Smith CB Not injury related-rest Did Not Participate In Practice Brandon Williams DT Not injury related-rest Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Houston OLB Not injury related-rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Colts Impact Players

This season, Carson Wentz has recorded 920 passing yards (230 per game) while completing 88 of 138 passes (63.8%), with five touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 68 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 17 yards per game.

Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 274 yards on 58 attempts (68.5 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 20.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 11 passes for 81 yards.

This year Michael Pittman Jr. has 23 catches and leads the team with 279 yards (69.8 per game).

Kemoko Turay has collected a team-leading two sacks, while adding two TFL and three tackles.

Bobby Okereke has racked up 28 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Darius Leonard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 25 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended four this season.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Braden Smith OL Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Kwity Paye DE Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Wilkins RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Kelly C Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Darius Leonard LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Eric Fisher OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jack Doyle TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Nyheim Hines RB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Carson Wentz QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Rock Ya-Sin CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Khari Willis S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Chiefs W 36-35 Home 9/26/2021 Lions W 19-17 Away 10/3/2021 Broncos W 23-7 Away 10/11/2021 Colts - Home 10/17/2021 Chargers - Home 10/24/2021 Bengals - Home 11/7/2021 Vikings - Home

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Los Angeles L 27-24 Home 9/26/2021 Tennessee L 25-16 Away 10/3/2021 Miami W 27-17 Away 10/11/2021 Baltimore - Away 10/17/2021 Houston - Home 10/24/2021 San Francisco - Away 10/31/2021 Tennessee - Home

Regional restrictions apply.