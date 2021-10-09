Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) host the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium and will look to build on a three-game winning streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ravens vs. Colts

    Baltimore and Indianapolis Stats

    • The Ravens rack up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per contest the Colts allow.
    • The Ravens collect 89.2 more yards per game (420) than the Colts allow per matchup (330.8).
    • This year, the Ravens have five turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (8).
    • This season the Colts score just 2.2 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Ravens surrender (23).
    • The Colts collect 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow (358.8).
    • This season the Colts have turned the ball over four times, while the Ravens have forced 4 turnovers.

    Ravens Impact Players

    • Lamar Jackson has passed for 1,077 yards (75-for-124), with four touchdowns and three interceptions (269.3 yards per game). He's also run the ball 42 times for a team-high 279 yards and two scores, averaging 69.8 yards per game.
    • Marquise Brown has 19 catches (28 targets) and paces his team with 326 receiving yards (81.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Jayson Oweh leads the team with two sacks and has added three TFL and 10 tackles.
    • This season Patrick Queen has racked up 27 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
    • Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 17 tackles and four passes defended four this season.

    Ravens Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Ronnie Stanley

    OT

    Ankle

    Out

    DeShon Elliott

    S

    Quad

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Alejandro Villanueva

    OT

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Geno Stone

    S

    Thigh

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jimmy Smith

    CB

    Not injury related-rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Brandon Williams

    DT

    Not injury related-rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Justin Houston

    OLB

    Not injury related-rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Colts Impact Players

    • This season, Carson Wentz has recorded 920 passing yards (230 per game) while completing 88 of 138 passes (63.8%), with five touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 68 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 17 yards per game.
    • Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 274 yards on 58 attempts (68.5 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 20.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 11 passes for 81 yards.
    • This year Michael Pittman Jr. has 23 catches and leads the team with 279 yards (69.8 per game).
    • Kemoko Turay has collected a team-leading two sacks, while adding two TFL and three tackles.
    • Bobby Okereke has racked up 28 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Darius Leonard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 25 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended four this season.

    Colts Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Braden Smith

    OL

    Foot

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Kwity Paye

    DE

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jordan Wilkins

    RB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ryan Kelly

    C

    Groin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Darius Leonard

    LB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Eric Fisher

    OT

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jack Doyle

    TE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Nyheim Hines

    RB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Carson Wentz

    QB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rock Ya-Sin

    CB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Khari Willis

    S

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ravens Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Chiefs

    W 36-35

    Home

    9/26/2021

    Lions

    W 19-17

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Broncos

    W 23-7

    Away

    10/11/2021

    Colts

    -

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    Colts Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 27-24

    Home

    9/26/2021

    Tennessee

    L 25-16

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Miami

    W 27-17

    Away

    10/11/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    11
    2021

    Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

