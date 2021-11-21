Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Myles Jack (44) in the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    The Buffalo Bills (6-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bills vs. Colts

    Buffalo and Indianapolis Stats

    • The Bills rack up 31.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the Colts allow per matchup (23).
    • The Bills average 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts give up per contest (363.6).
    • The Bills have 10 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 21 takeaways.
    • The Colts rack up 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills surrender (15).
    • The Colts rack up 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills give up (274.1).
    • The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

    Bills Impact Players

    • Josh Allen has 2,602 passing yards (289.1 YPG) and a 66.3% completion percentage (230-for-347) while throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also leads his team with 322 rushing yards on 59 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 35.8 yards per game.
    • Devin Singletary has run for a team-leading 398 yards (44.2 YPG) and tallied two touchdowns.
    • Stefon Diggs has grabbed 56 passes for a team-high 750 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 83.3 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Mario Addison leads the team with three sacks and has added two TFL and 12 tackles.
    • Tremaine Edmunds has collected 55 tackles, three TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Jordan Poyer has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 47 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended.

    Bills Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jerry Hughes

    DE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Stefon Diggs

    WR

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tremaine Edmunds

    LB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Matt Milano

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Colts Impact Players

    • Carson Wentz has thrown for 2,378 yards while completing 63.5% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (237.8 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 33 times for 120 yards and one touchdown.
    • Jonathan Taylor has taken 161 attempts for a team-leading 937 rushing yards (93.7 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns. He's also caught 29 passes for a team-high 303 yards with one touchdown through the air.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has 55 catches (76 targets) and paces his team with 729 receiving yards (72.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
    • DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 45 tackles.
    • This season Bobby Okereke has collected 86 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Kenny Moore II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended 10 this season.

    Colts Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Darius Leonard

    LB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    DeForest Buckner

    DT

    Abdomen

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jack Doyle

    TE

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dayo Odeyingbo

    DE

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Eric Fisher

    OT

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    T.J. Carrie

    CB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    E.J. Speed

    LB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Xavier Rhodes

    CB

    Calf

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Bills Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Dolphins

    W 26-11

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jaguars

    L 9-6

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Jets

    W 45-17

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Colts

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Buccaneers

    -

    Away

    Colts Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Tennessee

    L 34-31

    Home

    11/4/2021

    New York

    W 45-30

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 23-17

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    New England

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
