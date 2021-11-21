How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bills (6-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bills vs. Colts
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Buffalo and Indianapolis Stats
- The Bills rack up 31.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the Colts allow per matchup (23).
- The Bills average 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts give up per contest (363.6).
- The Bills have 10 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 21 takeaways.
- The Colts rack up 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills surrender (15).
- The Colts rack up 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills give up (274.1).
- The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has 2,602 passing yards (289.1 YPG) and a 66.3% completion percentage (230-for-347) while throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also leads his team with 322 rushing yards on 59 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 35.8 yards per game.
- Devin Singletary has run for a team-leading 398 yards (44.2 YPG) and tallied two touchdowns.
- Stefon Diggs has grabbed 56 passes for a team-high 750 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 83.3 receiving yards per game.
- This season Mario Addison leads the team with three sacks and has added two TFL and 12 tackles.
- Tremaine Edmunds has collected 55 tackles, three TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Jordan Poyer has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 47 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended.
Bills Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jerry Hughes
DE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Stefon Diggs
WR
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tremaine Edmunds
LB
Hamstring
Questionable
Matt Milano
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz has thrown for 2,378 yards while completing 63.5% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (237.8 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 33 times for 120 yards and one touchdown.
- Jonathan Taylor has taken 161 attempts for a team-leading 937 rushing yards (93.7 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns. He's also caught 29 passes for a team-high 303 yards with one touchdown through the air.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has 55 catches (76 targets) and paces his team with 729 receiving yards (72.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 45 tackles.
- This season Bobby Okereke has collected 86 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Kenny Moore II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended 10 this season.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Darius Leonard
LB
Ankle
Questionable
DeForest Buckner
DT
Abdomen
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jack Doyle
TE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Dayo Odeyingbo
DE
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Eric Fisher
OT
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
T.J. Carrie
CB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
E.J. Speed
LB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Xavier Rhodes
CB
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Dolphins
W 26-11
Home
11/7/2021
Jaguars
L 9-6
Away
11/14/2021
Jets
W 45-17
Away
11/21/2021
Colts
-
Home
11/25/2021
Saints
-
Away
12/6/2021
Patriots
-
Home
12/12/2021
Buccaneers
-
Away
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Tennessee
L 34-31
Home
11/4/2021
New York
W 45-30
Home
11/14/2021
Jacksonville
W 23-17
Home
11/21/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
11/28/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
12/5/2021
Houston
-
Away
12/19/2021
New England
-
Home
