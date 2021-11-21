Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Myles Jack (44) in the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Colts

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Buffalo and Indianapolis Stats

The Bills rack up 31.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the Colts allow per matchup (23).

The Bills average 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts give up per contest (363.6).

The Bills have 10 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 21 takeaways.

The Colts rack up 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills surrender (15).

The Colts rack up 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills give up (274.1).

The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has 2,602 passing yards (289.1 YPG) and a 66.3% completion percentage (230-for-347) while throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also leads his team with 322 rushing yards on 59 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 35.8 yards per game.

Devin Singletary has run for a team-leading 398 yards (44.2 YPG) and tallied two touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has grabbed 56 passes for a team-high 750 yards plus four touchdowns. He averages 83.3 receiving yards per game.

This season Mario Addison leads the team with three sacks and has added two TFL and 12 tackles.

Tremaine Edmunds has collected 55 tackles, three TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Jordan Poyer has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 47 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerry Hughes DE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Stefon Diggs WR Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Tremaine Edmunds LB Hamstring Questionable Matt Milano LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has thrown for 2,378 yards while completing 63.5% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (237.8 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 33 times for 120 yards and one touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor has taken 161 attempts for a team-leading 937 rushing yards (93.7 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns. He's also caught 29 passes for a team-high 303 yards with one touchdown through the air.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 55 catches (76 targets) and paces his team with 729 receiving yards (72.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 45 tackles.

This season Bobby Okereke has collected 86 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Kenny Moore II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended 10 this season.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Darius Leonard LB Ankle Questionable DeForest Buckner DT Abdomen Did Not Participate In Practice Jack Doyle TE Knee Full Participation In Practice Dayo Odeyingbo DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Eric Fisher OT Back Did Not Participate In Practice T.J. Carrie CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice E.J. Speed LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Xavier Rhodes CB Calf Limited Participation In Practice

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Dolphins W 26-11 Home 11/7/2021 Jaguars L 9-6 Away 11/14/2021 Jets W 45-17 Away 11/21/2021 Colts - Home 11/25/2021 Saints - Away 12/6/2021 Patriots - Home 12/12/2021 Buccaneers - Away

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Tennessee L 34-31 Home 11/4/2021 New York W 45-30 Home 11/14/2021 Jacksonville W 23-17 Home 11/21/2021 Buffalo - Away 11/28/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 12/5/2021 Houston - Away 12/19/2021 New England - Home

