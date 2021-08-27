How to Watch Colts at Lions

The Indianapolis Colts look to find some offense when they play the Lions in the final preseason game.

The last game of the preseason is usually just giving backups one last chance to make the team. For the Indianapolis Colts, this game is important because they need to figure out if they have a reliable backup or if some quarterback shopping is necessary.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WJBK - Detroit, MI)

Carson Wentz looks to be on track for the first game, but the Colts need a good backup with Wentz's injury history. Neither Jacob Eason nor Sam Ehlinger has done much to ease the Colts' concerns in the first two preseason games. The Colts won both of those games, but neither of the young QBs looked great. Indianapolis is hoping it can see more in the final game at Detroit.

The Detroit Lions know their starter is Jared Goff and are also looking to see who will be their backup heading into the season. David Blough looks like the leader, but Tim Boyle is getting some time to see if he can prove that he deserves the spot.

The most important thing in this game is getting everyone out healthy, but there are still some crucial decisions to come. Make sure to catch the final preseason game for glimpses of who each team will rely on in the coming weeks.

