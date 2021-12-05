Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) goes in for a late game touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

AFC South foes match up when the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Houston Texans (2-9) square off on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at NRG Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: NRG Stadium

Indianapolis and Houston Stats

The Colts score just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans surrender (26.5).

The Colts collect just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3) than the Texans give up per contest (378.1).

The Colts have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Texans have forced (20).

This season the Texans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts surrender (23.6).

The Texans average 94 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts allow per contest (358.8).

The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

Colts Impact Players

This season Carson Wentz has 2,790 passing yards (232.5 yards per game) while going 250-for-398 (62.8%) and throwing 21 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on 159 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Jonathan Taylor has churned out a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (100.4 YPG) and scored 14 touchdowns. He has tacked on 36 catches for 336 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 61 catches (on 91 targets) and leads the team with 805 receiving yards (67.1 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.

DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 49 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Bobby Okereke has totaled 101 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Kenny Moore II has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 72 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 12 this season.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Andrew Sendejo FS Calf Questionable Jack Doyle TE Knee Questionable DeForest Buckner DT Knee Questionable Eric Fisher OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Quenton Nelson OL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Darius Leonard LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Rock Ya-Sin CB Groin Limited Participation In Practice

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has thrown for 1,357 yards while completing 67% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (123.4 yards per game).

David Johnson has churned out a team-best 176 rushing yards (16 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has tacked on 28 receptions for 214 yards and one TD.

This year Brandin Cooks has 62 catches and leads the team with 704 yards (64 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with eight sacks and has added nine TFL and 25 tackles.

Zach Cunningham's 67 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles and four passes defended 11 this season.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cole Toner OL Illness Questionable Jonathan Greenard DE Foot Questionable Roy Lopez DT Illness Questionable Justin McCray OL Concussion Out David Johnson RB Illness Questionable Brandin Cooks WR Illness Questionable Chris Conley WR Illness Questionable Terrence Brooks DB Hamstring Out Terrance Mitchell DB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jacob Martin DE Shin Limited Participation In Practice

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Jaguars W 23-17 Home 11/21/2021 Bills W 41-15 Away 11/28/2021 Buccaneers L 38-31 Home 12/5/2021 Texans - Away 12/18/2021 Patriots - Home 12/25/2021 Cardinals - Away 1/2/2022 Raiders - Home

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Miami L 17-9 Away 11/21/2021 Tennessee W 22-13 Away 11/28/2021 New York L 21-14 Home 12/5/2021 Indianapolis - Home 12/12/2021 Seattle - Home 12/19/2021 Jacksonville - Away 12/26/2021 Los Angeles - Home

