How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AFC South foes match up when the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Houston Texans (2-9) square off on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at NRG Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texans vs. Colts
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
Indianapolis and Houston Stats
- The Colts score just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans surrender (26.5).
- The Colts collect just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3) than the Texans give up per contest (378.1).
- The Colts have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Texans have forced (20).
- This season the Texans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts surrender (23.6).
- The Texans average 94 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts allow per contest (358.8).
- The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.
Colts Impact Players
- This season Carson Wentz has 2,790 passing yards (232.5 yards per game) while going 250-for-398 (62.8%) and throwing 21 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on 159 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
- Jonathan Taylor has churned out a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (100.4 YPG) and scored 14 touchdowns. He has tacked on 36 catches for 336 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has 61 catches (on 91 targets) and leads the team with 805 receiving yards (67.1 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
- DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 49 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Bobby Okereke has totaled 101 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Kenny Moore II has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 72 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 12 this season.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Andrew Sendejo
FS
Calf
Questionable
Jack Doyle
TE
Knee
Questionable
DeForest Buckner
DT
Knee
Questionable
Eric Fisher
OT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Quenton Nelson
OL
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Darius Leonard
LB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills has thrown for 1,357 yards while completing 67% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (123.4 yards per game).
- David Johnson has churned out a team-best 176 rushing yards (16 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has tacked on 28 receptions for 214 yards and one TD.
- This year Brandin Cooks has 62 catches and leads the team with 704 yards (64 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
- This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with eight sacks and has added nine TFL and 25 tackles.
- Zach Cunningham's 67 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles and four passes defended 11 this season.
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cole Toner
OL
Illness
Questionable
Jonathan Greenard
DE
Foot
Questionable
Roy Lopez
DT
Illness
Questionable
Justin McCray
OL
Concussion
Out
David Johnson
RB
Illness
Questionable
Brandin Cooks
WR
Illness
Questionable
Chris Conley
WR
Illness
Questionable
Terrence Brooks
DB
Hamstring
Out
Terrance Mitchell
DB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jacob Martin
DE
Shin
Limited Participation In Practice
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Jaguars
W 23-17
Home
11/21/2021
Bills
W 41-15
Away
11/28/2021
Buccaneers
L 38-31
Home
12/5/2021
Texans
-
Away
12/18/2021
Patriots
-
Home
12/25/2021
Cardinals
-
Away
1/2/2022
Raiders
-
Home
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Miami
L 17-9
Away
11/21/2021
Tennessee
W 22-13
Away
11/28/2021
New York
L 21-14
Home
12/5/2021
Indianapolis
-
Home
12/12/2021
Seattle
-
Home
12/19/2021
Jacksonville
-
Away
12/26/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
