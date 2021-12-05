Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) goes in for a late game touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    AFC South foes match up when the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Houston Texans (2-9) square off on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at NRG Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

    Indianapolis and Houston Stats

    • The Colts score just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans surrender (26.5).
    • The Colts collect just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3) than the Texans give up per contest (378.1).
    • The Colts have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Texans have forced (20).
    • This season the Texans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts surrender (23.6).
    • The Texans average 94 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts allow per contest (358.8).
    • The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

    Colts Impact Players

    • This season Carson Wentz has 2,790 passing yards (232.5 yards per game) while going 250-for-398 (62.8%) and throwing 21 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on 159 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
    • Jonathan Taylor has churned out a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (100.4 YPG) and scored 14 touchdowns. He has tacked on 36 catches for 336 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has 61 catches (on 91 targets) and leads the team with 805 receiving yards (67.1 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
    • DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 49 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Bobby Okereke has totaled 101 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Kenny Moore II has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 72 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 12 this season.

    Colts Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Andrew Sendejo

    FS

    Calf

    Questionable

    Jack Doyle

    TE

    Knee

    Questionable

    DeForest Buckner

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Eric Fisher

    OT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Quenton Nelson

    OL

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Darius Leonard

    LB

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rock Ya-Sin

    CB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Texans Impact Players

    • Davis Mills has thrown for 1,357 yards while completing 67% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (123.4 yards per game).
    • David Johnson has churned out a team-best 176 rushing yards (16 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has tacked on 28 receptions for 214 yards and one TD.
    • This year Brandin Cooks has 62 catches and leads the team with 704 yards (64 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
    • This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with eight sacks and has added nine TFL and 25 tackles.
    • Zach Cunningham's 67 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles and four passes defended 11 this season.

    Texans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cole Toner

    OL

    Illness

    Questionable

    Jonathan Greenard

    DE

    Foot

    Questionable

    Roy Lopez

    DT

    Illness

    Questionable

    Justin McCray

    OL

    Concussion

    Out

    David Johnson

    RB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Brandin Cooks

    WR

    Illness

    Questionable

    Chris Conley

    WR

    Illness

    Questionable

    Terrence Brooks

    DB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Terrance Mitchell

    DB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jacob Martin

    DE

    Shin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Colts Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Jaguars

    W 23-17

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bills

    W 41-15

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Buccaneers

    L 38-31

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Texans

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    Texans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Miami

    L 17-9

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Tennessee

    W 22-13

    Away

    11/28/2021

    New York

    L 21-14

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
