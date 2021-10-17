    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (L) during a timeout against the Baltimore Ravens in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) host a struggling Houston Texans (1-4) team on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Texans have lost four straight games. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Texans

    Betting Information for Indianapolis vs. Houston

    Colts vs Texans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Colts

    -10.5

    44.5

    Indianapolis and Houston Stats

    • The Colts put up 6.6 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Texans allow (28.2).
    • The Colts rack up 363.4 yards per game, 28.4 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Texans allow per contest.
    • The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).
    • This season the Texans score 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts allow (25.6).
    • The Texans average 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts allow (369.2).
    • The Texans have eight giveaways this season, while the Colts have nine takeaways.

    Colts Impact Players

    • Carson Wentz has 1,322 passing yards (264.4 per game) and a 65.3% completion percentage (113-for-173), pitching seven touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 73 rushing yards on 16 attempts .
    • Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 327 yards (65.4 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 14 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has reeled in 29 passes for a team-high 368 yards and one touchdown. He averages 73.6 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Al-Quadin Muhammad leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, Darius Leonard has 38 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Colts Injuries: Anthony Castonzo: Questionable (Rib), Justin Houston: Questionable (Hip), Mo Alie-Cox: Out (Knee), Jordan Wilkins: Questionable (Calf), Darius Leonard: Doubtful (Groin), Denico Autry: Questionable (Ankle), Chaz Green: Out (Back)

    Texans Impact Players

    • This season, Davis Mills has racked up 669 passing yards (133.8 per game) while connecting on 59 of 96 passes (61.5%), with five touchdowns and five interceptions.
    • Mark Ingram II has run for a team-high 212 yards on 68 attempts (42.4 yards per game) and one touchdown.
    • This year Brandin Cooks has 31 catches and leads the team with 392 yards (78.4 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Whitney Mercilus has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 10 tackles.
    • Christian Kirksey has racked up 39 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 20 tackles and three passes defended five this season.

    Texans Injuries: Jordan Akins: Questionable (Ankle), Cornell Armstrong: Questionable (Knee), Peter Kalambayi: Questionable (Hamstring), Buddy Howell: Questionable (Hamstring)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

